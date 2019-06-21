There is a first time for everything.
Two professional sports teams each won the first championship in franchise history just one day apart.
It’s nothing new for the National Basketball Association and National Hockey Leagues to run concurrently, but the two leagues took their synchronicity to new levels this past week.
For fans in St. Louis, it was a celebration that has been waiting to boil over for more than half a century when the Blues quickly quieted the Boston faithful en route to a 4-1 Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 victory Wednesday.
Just 24 hours later, the Toronto Raptors ousted the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, 114-110, in a series-clinching NBA Finals Game 6 win.
Both the Blues and Raptors would be considered historical underdogs. Neither team had ever won a conference championship before this season.
It was the first NBA Finals appearance ever for the Raptors and the first for the Blues since 1970, when they were swept by the same Boston Bruins franchise they knocked off in this year’s finals.
At the time of the Blues’ last finals appearances, the NHL was divided into an east and a west division. Realignment in 1974 split the league into an Eastern and Western Conference with two separate divisions in each conference. So, while the Blues had been to the finals before, this season was their first conference title.
For the Blues, the team standing in the way was a long-established powerhouse in the league. Boston already had six Stanley Cup victories to its credit prior to the season with the most recent coming in 2011. The Bruins also went back to the finals two years later, but lost in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Meanwhile, the Raptors knocked off a team that was both a historical power and an ongoing dynasty in the NBA. Golden State was making its fifth consecutive NBA Finals experience, having won three championships in the previous four seasons. Those titles made six in franchise history, adding to the three won by the Warriors in 1947, 1956 and 1975. The first two of those titles came while the franchise was located in Philadelphia. The team relocated to the California bay area in 1962.
The 1947 title came to the then Philadelphia Warriors during the inaugural season of the Basketball Association of America. The BAA merged with the National Basketball League after only three seasons to form the NBA.
The juxtaposition of the established powers versus the franchise upstarts made for compelling television for both leagues in the finals. Game 7 between the Blues and the Bruins attracted a reported 8.25 million viewers, said to be the second-most watched NHL Game 7 and the No. 4 most viewed of any game in the Stanley Cup Finals in history.
The final two games of this year’s NBA Finals, which were both elimination games for the Warriors after the Raptors took three of the first four contests, drew a reported 14.3 and 13.9 million viewers, respectively.
With the Raptors being the lone NBA team left in Canada after the Vancouver Grizzlies relocated to Memphis in 2001, having spent just six seasons in the great white north, these finals understandably set new records for the Finals viewership in Canada.
Stateside, ratings for the NBA’s championship series saw a dip with megastar LeBron James not appearing in the finals for the first time in nine seasons.
I find it worth noting that with just one NBA team in Canada, the nation has still boasted more NBA Champions in the past 25 years than it has Stanley Cup Champions during that same time frame. The nation whose favorite pastime is hockey last had a team hoist Lord Stanley’s cup in 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens dominated the Los Angeles Kings in five games.
Since that time, five Canadian teams have made it to the finals with the Vancouver Canucks being the last in 2011, losing to the Bruins in Game 7.
They say you never forget your first time and throngs of fans made sure that was true by packing the Enterprise Center, significant portions of the surrounding streets and a large section of Busch Stadium to watch Game 7 together while the game was being played nearly 1,200 miles away in Boston.
Fans turned out en masse again Saturday for the team’s victory parade, the city’s first since the baseball Cardinals won the World Series eight years ago.
Time will tell if this marks a passing of the torch for the immediate future of if the more historical powers will be able to rebound for another championship run next year.
But for now at least, the kings are dead. Long live the new kings.