The ranks of the red jackets will grow by three later this summer.
The results of the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame vote were announced in late April with third baseman Scott Rolen and closer Jason Isringhausen topping the fan vote to receive induction.
Fans get the opportunity to vote in two modern former Cardinals players each spring while a Red Ribbon Committee can select a veteran inductee. A modern player is classified as one who retired less than 40 years ago. Past classes have also included a team selection that can be selected from a pool of managers, broadcasters, front office personnel and various other aspects of the franchise.
The veteran committee elected 1930s and 1940s pitcher Mort Cooper, who was a part of two World Series Championship teams with the Cardinals in 1942 and 1944. He was selected as the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1942 and led the league in wins in both 1942 and 1943.
Rolen and Isringhausen were both members of the Cardinals 2006 World Series Championship season.
Rolen remains one of my favorite third basemen I’ve ever seen play live. Not only was he a part of the “MV3” with Albert Pujols and Jim Edmonds, but he also provided his fair share of thrills while manning the hot corner on defense.
I’d even enjoyed watching Rolen from afar when he played with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in his career. Most of the time though, I could only see him play on television when the Phillies played either the Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs or the Atlanta Braves because I had access to the Cardinals’ regional broadcasts and Cubs and Braves games were broadcast nationally at the time on WGN and TBS, respectively.
So, when he was traded to the Cardinals in 2002, I was beyond thrilled. In 5 1/2 seasons with the Cardinals, Rolen was a four-time all-star and a three-time gold glove winner. During his best season, in 2004, he finished fourth in MVP voting.
It’s a shame that Rolen wasn’t able to finish his career with the Cardinals, which might have happened had his relationship with Manager Tony La Russa not deteriorated.
Isringhausen’s selection comes as something of a surprise to me, not because his didn’t accumulate great numbers for the team, but because I always perceived that he did not fit into the category of a fan favorite.
Maybe that wasn’t the case everywhere, but my family and friends at school during Isringhausen’s tenure with the teams liked to refer to him as “Isring-losin’,” due to his propensity for blown saves. He currently ranks 34th all time in baseball with 64 career blown saves. He did, however, successfully convert 300 saves for his career, and if you take a look higher up the list of career blown save leaders you’ll see Major League Baseball Hall of Famers Goose Gossage and Rollie Fingers at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. You’ll also see former Cardinals and MLB Hall of Famers Lee Smith at No. 4 and Bruce Sutter at No. 6. Plus, if you look at No. 12, you’ll see MLB’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera, who blew 80 saves over the course of his career.
So, in the grand scheme of things, maybe Isringhausen’s failed conversions weren’t as bad as they seemed to us at the time.
Isringhausen filled a big need for the Cardinals when he was signed out of free agency from the Oakland Athletics during the 2001-02 offseason. He went on to pitch for the team through the 2008 season, earning one all-star selection. During the 2004 regular season, he finished out 66 games with his career high of 47 saves, helping the team compile the best record in baseball for the year.
Rolen and Isringhausen were chosen from a ballot that also included 1979 NL MVP Keith Hernandez, former ace pitcher from the late 1990s and early 2000s Matt Morris, former all-star shortstop Edgar Renteria and 1980s lefty pitching hero John Tudor.
With two modern players selected by the fans each year, all four nominees left on the ballot would seem to be a shoe-in to also receive red jackets in the near future.
Weird Injuries
While I’m in a baseball mood, one bit of news from around the league caught my eye.
Yoenis Cespedes, star outfielder for the New York Mets, may now miss the rest of the season after reportedly stepping in a hole at his ranch this weekend, resulting in a fall and a broken ankle.
One might wonder what he was doing on his ranch during the middle of the season and the answer is that Cespedes was not with the team because he was already on the injured reserve after undergoing surgery to have calcification removed from both heels and was already expected to miss the first half of the season.
This ranks right up there with an injury from a couple of seasons ago when Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez was injured in a fall when he was startled by a bull charging at him while home in Venezuela. The fall resulted in Perez breaking his right elbow.
I guess it’s a good thing he throws lefty. The injury happened in December and Pereze was able to pitch at the start of the next season. He’s currently a member of the Minnesota Twins.
Perez reportedly ate the offending animal.
And no recounting of weird baseball injuries would be complete for a Cardinals fan without mentioning Mike Matheny. The Cardinals catcher, who would go on to manage the team after his playing career ended, missed the playoffs in 2000 after injuring the tendons and ligaments in his right ring finger while unsheathing a hunting knife he had received as a birthday gift.
The Cardinals went on to sweep the Braves in the NL Divisional Series that postseason before being eliminated by the Mets in the League Championship Series. Who knows what kind of difference Matheny’s touted presence behind the plate defensively and as a signal caller could have made during that playoff run.