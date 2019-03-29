Why are we trying to fix baseball?
The unofficial national pastime has been a fixture of American life for coming up on two centuries.
A slew of record-breaking contracts were handed out in Major League Baseball this offseason.
MLB recorded a record revenue of $10.3 billion during the 2018 season.
So why do we still need to tinker with the pace of the game and the way in which it is played?
Seemingly unable to just enjoy the heights the game continues to reach, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred keeps wanting to shorten games.
In recent seasons under Manfred, MLB has pushed for the inclusion of a clock on pitchers to limit the amount of time before they have to throw to the plate.
The league has also placed a limitation on the amount of visits a catcher can make to the mound to discuss strategy with the pitcher, a limitation that decreases from six trips to five this year.
Additionally, Manfred continues to seek out ways to decrease the number of extra innings to which a game would go and rumors abound about the league taking action to illegalize the infield shift and to minimize a manager’s ability to switch back and forth between left-handed and right-handed relievers with each new batter.
That latest potential change would require pitchers coming in out of the bullpen to face a minimum of three batters or remain in the game until the end of that half of the inning if they can get the third out in less than three batters.
For extra innings, Manfred is apparently not a fan of games that can potentially drag on for 17-18 innings or more. However, those games provide a continuous sense of anticipation for the home team every time their team comes up needing just one swing to potentially end the game with a win. I’ve never been to one quite that lengthy, but I’ve sat through a contest that went up to 14 innings on a weeknight before with no complaint.
What has been proposed to “fix” those games would be to start those extra innings with a runner on second and then if that doesn’t work to potentially introduce ties if the game remains tied after a set number of extra frames.
On top of those potential actions, there are those within the league and in the media who continue to lobby for universal use of the designated hitter, rather than keeping the position exclusive to the American League.
For generations upon generations, fans have fallen in love with the game just the way it is. Yet, for some reason, people seem to think that people’s attention spans are suddenly too short to enjoy the game as it is.
Sure, over the past decade people have somewhat earned more of a reputation for being impatient and for taking a greater interest in what occurs on our phones and on the Internet rather than what occurs in front of our own eyes. But those same people are willing to sit through longer and longer movies at the theatres and extended episodes of television programming, as evidenced by the new “Avengers” movie expected have a 3-hour, 2-minute run time. Furthermore, the latest episode of “The Walking Dead” ran 25 minutes over its usual time and the upcoming season of Game of Thrones is expected to feature multiple episodes that could go between 50 and 100 percent over their usual run time.
Attendance at MLB games remained near the 70 million mark this past season, though it did reach a 15-year low at 69.7 million for the year. Annual attendance has remained over 65 million since the 1998 season, an average of between 28,000 and 32,000 per game.
Certain teams see a significantly higher attendance rate than that though. The St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, all averaged more than 42,000 fans per game in 2018.
The Dodgers, champions of the National League for the last two seasons, just had the second-highest annual attendance in the history of the franchise, according to baseball reference, at 47,043 paying fans per game.
The Cardinals haven’t averaged less than 35,000 fans per game since 1997 and even then the team brought in more than 32,000 fans that year.
Nothing about the way baseball is played is broken, perhaps with the exception being that the designated hitter exists at all. I’m not thrilled with watching teams load three-four players onto one half of the infield and seeing hitters pound the ball directly into the spots they’re standing, but nor am I in favor of taking away a team’s option to do what the manager thinks is necessary to get a fair advantage.
The average length of a pitching switch is not too long for fans to withstand and it also presents a prime opportunity to visit the concession stand and / or restroom without missing any of the action. Even if a manager wants to make two or three switches in an inning, I’ve never felt like it overly lengthened the game or that it would be a bad thing even if it did.
It’s obvious that fans are perfectly happy to spend their hard-earned money fully expecting to spend upwards of three hours at the ballpark. What’s the rush to be sending them home early?