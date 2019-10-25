If rumors are to be believed, maybe the NFL doesn’t think of St. Louis as a sports town only tenable for baseball and hockey.
Despite those being the departing words of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, rumors suggest the league could be considering moving another team to St. Louis to replace the Rams.
This current set of rumblings suggests it could be the Chargers.
I have a feeling that even if that never happens, any time a team is unhappy with their facilities of fan support from their current city, we could hear talk of the team testing the possibility of a move into the Dome at America’s Center for years to come before anything bears fruit, if it ever does.
Regardless of what the NFL does, however, we know that there will be professional football played in the Gateway City in 2020. It just won’t be the NFL.
The inaugural season for the revived XFL kicks off in February and the Dome at America’s Center is now the home of that league’s St. Louis BattleHawks.
Fans will have to wait until the third week of the XFL to see the BattleHawks play at home after games at Dallas and Houston in the first two weeks of the season.
The XFL’s schedule starts on Feb. 9, one week after the NFL postseason ends.
St. Louis’ first home game on Feb. 23 will see the BattleHawks hosting the New York Guardians.
Over the course of a 10-week schedule, St. Louis will have five home games and will play against all seven of the other teams in the league at least once.
The schedule will see St. Louis play New York, the Tampa Bay Vipers and the DC Defenders each twice, home and away.
Along with the BattleHawks, those four teams comprise the XFL’s East Division.
Non-divisional home games will bring the LA Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons to the dome as well.
I’m not sure exactly who will emerge as the biggest rival for the BattleHawks, but I’m guessing a matchup with the city that took the Rams away could be the setup for a rivalry in the making. The two teams are in opposing divisions, at least for the first season.
With a startup league, we really don’t know how much staying power it has. The original XFL lasted for just one season in 2001.
What we do know though is that the league has an agreement with the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission to pay $100,000 per game at the Dome in a three-year deal that runs until August 2022.
Just who is going to be suiting up for the BattleHawks? Some answers to that question were provided last week in the XFL’s draft.
The draft varied greatly from the NFL’s draft system with multiple subsections of the draft where teams could only make selections from certain positions during each subsection. There were different round devoted to skill players on offense, offensive linemen, the defensive front seven and defensive backs.
The marquee name for the BattleHawks is the player the team selected No. 6 overall in the skill position draft, former Texas A & M and NFL running back Christine Michael.
In an NFL career spanning five seasons from 2013-2016 and then one game in 2018, Michael played for four different NFL teams — the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.
During his NFL career, in which he played in 38 games, Michael averaged 4.3 yards per carry and accumulated a total of 1,089 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Most of Michael’s offensive output came during his second stint with the Seahawks, during the 2016 campaign, where he started seven games and ran for 469 yards and six touchdowns.
Michael was once thought of as the heir apparent to Marshawn Lynch for the Seahawks, but never turned out to be the next big thing league analysts though he would be.
Maybe he can be that for St. Louis with a fresh start in a new league. At 28 years old and having only made two carries in meaningful games in the last two seasons, what the BattleHawks are getting in Michael is highly unpredictable.
The BattleHawks do have some home-state rooting interest for fans of Mizzou football as the team selected a pair of former wideouts from Columbia in L’Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas.
Both were with the Tigers from 2010-13.
Other Missouri products, defensive ends Kony Ealy and Jacquies Smith, were drafted by Houston and Seattle, respectively.
Many football assessments tend to gravitate around who the quarterback is. St. Louis didn’t end up with a big name former NFL quarterback. Under center for the BattleHawks will be either Jordan Ta’amu (Ole Miss) or Brogan Roback (Eastern Michigan).
Ta’amu was with the NFL’s Houston Texans during training camp this past August and Roback was with the Cleveland Browns when the team was featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks television program during the 2018 preseason.
Neither Ta’amu or Roback has seen playing time during the NFL’s regular season. However, Ta’amu threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 19 touchdowns at Ole Miss his senior year in 2018 with eight interceptions. He ended his collegiate career tied for the most 300-yard passing games in school history and with the most 400-yard passing games outright.
Remember that Ole Miss is the same school attended by two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants, as well as his father, Archie Manning.
Ta’amu set and tied those school records with just one full season as the team’s starting quarterback.
It remains to be seen just what the XFL product is going to look like, as the league is reportedly interested in trying new rule variations to differentiate itself from the NFL.
The one thing that’s for sure, the first season for the new league and the BattleHawks will be intriguing.