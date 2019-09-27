Is there any better day during the Major League Baseball regular season than the day the Cardinals officially make the playoffs?
That day was Sunday when the Cardinals completed their first four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field since 1921.
The only way it could have been any better is if that game had also eliminated the Cubs from the postseason.
But alas, the Cubs were still just four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals in the National League wildcard race.
While the Cardinals were playing a late start at the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday night on West Coast time, the Brewers and Cubs both had the night off.
Thus, after Monday’s win, the Cardinals extended their lead over the Brewers in the race to secure the NL Central division title to 3.5 games with the Cardinals having five games yet to play and the Brewers having six.
The Cardinals will have one last regular season off day on Thursday to rest up before hosting the Cubs at Busch Stadium for the final three games.
The sweep at Wrigley was like reliving what was so great about the Cardinals last championship run in 2011, when no lead was safe. Three of the four games featured ninth-inning comebacks.
In the opener, the Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the score at 4-4 and send things into extra innings. Matt Carpenter’s solo home run off Craig Kimbrel made it 5-4 and the Cardinals closed it out in the bottom of the 10th. On both Saturday and Sunday, the Cardinals scored twice in the top of the night to steal a one-run win away from the Cubs both times.
None of the four contests captured the spirit of 2011 more than Saturday’s game, which saw a total of seven lead changes.
As Saturday’s game got down to the nitty gritty, Marcell Ozuna clubbed a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to put the Cardinals ahead, 7-6.
In the next half inning, the Cubs sent pinch hitter Tony Kemp to the plate and he delivered a two-run home run of his own to put Chicago back in the lead.
The Cubs turned back to Kimbrel in the top of the ninth and the Cardinals victimized him again as Yadier Molina and Paul Dejong clubbed the first two pitches Kimbrel offered over the fence for back-to-back home runs, lifting the Cardinals to the 9-8 win.
It was baseball magic at its finest. You could sit down and write up a script depicting a similar outcome and the script would have a hard time getting the green light because it was too hard to believe.
If Saturday was the cream at the top of the Sundae, then Sunday was the cherry.
Both teams sent one of their most trusted starting pitchers to the mound, Yu Darvish for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals.
Darvish outdueled Mikolas for eight innings with Mikolas lifted with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and the Cardinals trailing the Cubs, 2-1.
Remember though, that no lead was safe.
The Cubs left Darvish in the game to pitch the ninth inning, perhaps because Manager Joe Maddon felt he had nobody in the bullpen he could trust more than the guy who had carried them this far.
The Cardinals made the Cubs pay for that decision. Jose Martinez led off the top of the ninth with a triple that glanced off the glove of leaping center fielder Albert Almora. With Tyler O’Neill pinch running, Dexter Fowler drove in the tying run on a sacrifice fly.
St. Louis did not stop there as Tommy Edman singled off Darvish and then stole second base. Paul Goldschmidt’s double then scored Edman, gave the Cardinals the lead and chased Darvish from the game.
The Cardinals again shut the door on the Cubs and closed out the sweep with a 3-2 win.
To make matters worse for the Cubs and all that much better for the Cardinals, one week ago after the final games had been played on Sept. 18, the Cubs and Brewers were tied for the second wildcard position. The Brewers won Thursday against the San Diego Padres and then swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series.
So, during the length of the four-game series at Wrigley, the Cubs went from tied for the last spot in the playoffs with 10 games to play to suddenly being four games behind the pace with six games to go.
Maybe it would have been better for the Brewers to have lost one or two of those games to make it easier for the Cardinals to clinch the division.
If it were Christmastime, there would be only coal in the Brewers’ stockings from me after I watched from the first-base line the previous Sunday as Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning grand slam beat the Cardinals in the finale of that series.
However, I guess I can put that aside for the greater good of getting the Cubs that much closer to elimination. After all, the only day during the regular season that can begin to compare to the day the Cardinals clinch a playoff berth is the day the Cubs are eliminated from contention.
It would be very appropriate if that day came this weekend with the Cardinals doing the honors of officially sending the Cubs home.