They’ve been practicing.
And, starting Monday, the area’s three summer swim team swill open the season.
Washington, Pacific and Union return once again to swim in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League.
The Washington Stingrays open the season Monday at the Village of Cherry Hills in St. Louis County with a 5:30 p.m. start.
The Pacific Pirates and Union Squids both are at home to start the season. Royal Acres visits Pacific while Oaks Landing is at Union. Both meets start at 6 p.m.
Pacific’s dive team went to the judging meet June 1 and will open the season Saturday with a home meet against Missouri Athletic Club West. That begins at 9 a.m.
League Alignment
The local teams are all in the same division again this year, the Spitz Division. Other programs in the division are Village of Cherry Hills and Oaks Landing.
The Spitz Division will also have crossover meets with the Dirado Division, which consists of Chesterfield Farms, Baxter Ridge, Westbury Manor, JCC-Chesterfield and Royal Acres.
Overall, the Gateway Swimming and Diving League has six divisions this season with 26 teams.
The Manuel Division consists of Cedarmill, Missouri Athletic Club West, Cool Dell, Brentwood and Lake Chesterfield.
The Phelps Division consists of Chadwick, Robinwood, Castle Pines, Westglen and Lake of the Woods. The Manuel and Phelps Divisions will have crossover meets.
The Ledecky Division consists of Arbor Oaks, Country Lane Woods II, Whispering Hills, Fox Creek, Barrington and Indian Hills. Arbor Oaks was in the Spitz Division last summer.
The Torres Division has Saxony, Graeler Park, Bridle Creek, Gateway City and Lifetime Fitness.
Each team will have five dual meets as well as the division championship.
Washington Swim Team
Washington is the defending Spitz Division championship meet winner and the Stringrays are currently at 109 swimmers and we have room for more, according to Head Coach Tracy Moreland.
Moreland will be assisted this season by Lane Page, Brianna Stephens, Aubrie Moreland and Holly Hoerstkamp.
Moreland said it’s good that the area teams are together once again.
“We are excited to be competing against Union and Pacific again this year along with a couple of St. Louis area teams,” Moreland said. “We are excited to get the season started.”
Washington opens the season June 10 at Village of Cherry Hills and heads to JCC-Chesterfield June 17 for a crossover meet.
Washington has a home meet June 24 against Oaks Landing before finishing the campaign with meets July 1 at Pacific and July 8 at Union.
The division meet will be July 13 at Pacific.
Pacific Swim Team
Pacific, the championship meet runner-up last season, will host this year’s division meet once again. Pacific will have two home meets as well with Royal Acres visiting in a crossover meet June 10 and Washington coming to town July 1.
Pacific’s other meets are at Union June 17, at Village of Cherry Hills June 24 and at Oaks Landing July 8.
Kathleen Westfall returns as the team’s head coach and she will be assisted by Erin Nicol.
Pacific also will field a diving team with Amanda Virtudazo and Grace Liebhart heading that program.
The team holds practices on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with sessions. Tuesday morning practices only are happening May 28 and June 4. Those run from 7:30-10 a.m. with sessions broken down by age groups.
Evening practices will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.
Dive team practices will be held in the morning from 7:30-10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Night practices run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.
Exact practice times can be found at https://www.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=recgsdcpst
Union Swim Team
The Union Squids finished fourth in the postseason meet last season and are looking to build from that finish.
Sarah Meiners and Kate Schroeder return to head the coaching staff.
Team registration is over, but the team is looking forward to the 2019 season.
Union has 102 swimmers and assistant coaches are Becca Stellhorn, Autumn Garlock, Andrew Simily and Sydney Gerdel.
Union opens the season at home June 10 with Oaks Landing visiting. The Squids stay home June 17 with Pacific coming to the Union pool.
After road meets at Baxter Ridge (crossover) June 24 and Village of Cherry Hills July 1, Union will host Washington July 8 to finish out the dual meet season.
The championship meet is July 13 at Pacific.