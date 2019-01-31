Area girls wrestlers flexed some muscle Saturday at the Seckman Jaguar Invitational.
The event did not keep team scores and broke weight classes up into multiple divisions where there were enough wrestlers to do so. The A Division for each weight class featured the higher seeded wrestlers.
Seven area wrestlers grabbed first place in their assigned divisions. Three of those were in A Divisions — Washington’s Mia Reed (110 pounds), St. Clair’s Morgan Juergens (136) and Pacific’s Seattle Bowen (143). Washington’s McKenna Deckelman (126B) and St. Clair’s Emma Davis (121B), Mikayla Weirich (187B) and Elexis Wohlgemuth (143C) also won their respective divisions.
Second-place finishers included Washington’s Elizabeth Brown (235A) and St. Clair’s Olivia Pratt (110B).
Washington’s Allison Meyer (116) and Halaina O’Bryant (143) both finished third in the A divisions at their weights.
Kylie Kuenzel (Washington, 235A) and Josefin Andersson (St. Clair, 116B) both placed fourth. Cassidy Shoemate (St. Clair, 116A), Lana Todahl (Pacific, 136A) and Courtney McEwen (Washington, 167A) all placed fifth.
Reed, the fifth-ranked girls wrestler in the state at 110, went 3-0 with a pin over Josephine Madding (Hillsboro, 2:56) and a pair of 4-0 decision wins against Mennatallah Alnamoora (Mehlville) and Camryn Head (St. Charles).
“Saturday was yet another opportunity for our girls to finish their regular season on a positive note and some of them took full advantage of that,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Mia rolled to another tournament title.”
Juergens pinned all four of her opponents to sweep her weight class. She defeated Todahl (2:20), Seraphina Blackman (2:31), Gabby Robinson (Rockwood Summit, 1:38) and Cassidy Head (St. Charles, 2:51).
“Of our seven entries four were tournament champions,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “One placed second and our other two both won at least one bout. We are very encouraged by our team’s performance and look forward to seeing them compete in the district championships this weekend.”
Bowen pinned both O’Bryant (4:30) and Maegan Hayes (St. Charles, 1:50). She won by medical forfeit over Amber Cage (Hillsboro) and Emma Cole (Lafayette) and won a 15-5 major decision against Naida Abdijanovic.
“One of the other top girls in her bracket was hurt, but she wrestled pretty well,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schimsa said.
Deckelman won three matches by pin, covering Lilith Weiss (Park Hills Central, 2:37), Jalia Carmello (Windsor, 5:17) and Makayla Mickles (Eureka, 3:20). She also won a 9-7 decision against Addie Wilhelm (Rockwood Summit).
“McKenna Deckelman picked up her first ever individual tournament title,” Ohm said. “She did a great job. She was down with 20 seconds (left) and found a way to win and then went on to win (four) straight matches to win the meet.”
Davis, Weirich and Wohlgemuth each won all three of their tournament matches by pin.
Davis defeated Jocelyn George (Summit, 5:30), Sydney McFadden (Eureka, 1:52) and Kiernan Sutton (St. Charles, 1:28).
Weirich topped Skiyah Martin (Eureka, 0:56), Anna Reed (Eureka, 0:23) and Karli McFarland (Park Hills Central, 3:56).
Wohlgemuth won against Shmariah Martin (North Kansas City, 5:14), Grace Johnson (Hillsboro, 3:16) and Deana Raasch (Winfield, 1:07).
At 235 pounds, only undefeated Samantha Apple (Mehlville) got the better of Washington’s Brown. Brown pinned Olivia Loeffler (Mehlville, 0:55), Kuenzel (1:21) and Marissa Hudman (Hillsboro, 4:38).
Pratt went 1-1 with a victory by pin against Kiley Kjos (Seckman, 2:20). Cora Skaggs (Eureka) defeated Pratt by an 8-4 decision.
Meyer pinned Madelin Reisig (Eureka, 3:48), Amber Mitchell (Park Hills Central, 1:16) and Shoemate (0:40), taking losses to Lillian Wallis (Summit) and Caitlyn Thorne (St. Charles).
O’Bryant pinned Amber Cage (Hillsboro, 3:34) and Maegan Hayes (St. Charles, 3:20) and won by injury forfeit against Emma Cole (Lafayette). Bowen and Abdijanovic each scored victories against O’Bryant.
Kuenzel scored a single win, pinning Olivia Loeffler (Mehlville) in 1:38.
Andersson went 2-3 in the tournament with both wins coming by pin against Isabella Hartwell (De Soto, 0:49) and Kaleigh Milligan (Seckman, 1:16).
McEwen picked up one victory by pin, covering Hannah Bain (St. Charles, 3:08).
Shoemate secured one victory, an 8-4 decision over Madeline Reisig (Eureka).