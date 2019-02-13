A total of 41 wrestlers from area schools will be looking to claim state medals later this week in Columbia.
That breaks down to 18 from Class 3, 18 from Class 2 and five girls.
The 41, including five girls, will compete in the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena. The event starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.
The event will run a little differently this year with the addition of girls wrestling. The one-class girls tournament will have 12 wrestlers in each weight class, an increase from the initial eight per class MSHSAA proposed.
The girls will have a full wrestleback out to fourth place.
The result will be more wrestling on each day with earlier starts and later finishes. Friday’s action runs from 8:30 a.m. to the last rounds starting at 6 p.m.
However, it will still come down to those still alive Saturday wrestling for medals and position.
Saturday’s matches start at 8:30 a.m. for the girls and 9:30 a.m. for the boys.
Girls
The first round for the girls starts at 2:15 p.m. and Thursday’s action will include first-round and quarterfinal matches.
Washington and St. James combined for five state qualifiers in the only class being offered this year.
• 110 — Washington’s Mia Reed (24-5) takes on Carrollton’s Aiva Mayer (9-1). District champion Kaylynn Crocker (11-1) of St. James has a bye.
• 116 — Washington’s Allison Meyer (24-9) gets a bye in the opening round as a district champion.
• 131 — Emily Light (7-8) of St. James meets Tatum Westendorf (15-5) of Raymore-Peculiar in the first-round.
• 136 — Heather Pankey (13-1) of St. James was a district champion and has a first-round bye.
Boys Class 2
The first round and first-round wrestlebacks will start at 9 a.m. Thursday.
A total of 18 wrestlers qualified from St. Clair, Sullivan, St. James and Owensville.
• 106 — Sullivan’s Dillon Witt (46-3), a district champion, meets Odessa’s Dalton Coe (28-16) in the Class 2 first match.
• 120 — Sullivan’s Joseph Lewis (13-24) opens against Karter Brink (44-6) of Monett.
Frank Parsons (19-23) of St. James takes on Osage’s Ryan Schepers (38-3).
• 126 — Owensville’s Ty Shetley (33-17) faces Fulton’s Eston Dews (35-17) to start the state event.
• 132 — St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson (34-10) meets Benton’s Aiden Perry (31-11) in the opening match.
• 138 — Sullivan’s Jonathan Krygiel (24-16) faces Christian Dixon (46-0) of Benton in the first round.
• 145 — Sullivan’s Kobie Blankenship (32-9) gets Gabe Hodge (37-9) of Pleasant Hill in the first round.
• 152 — Sullivan’s Zach Achterberg (22-12) meets Luke Malizzi (44-6) of Odessa in the first round.
• 160 — St. Clair’s Collin Thacker (19-33) faces Winfield’s Clark Rogers (41-4) to start the meet.
Sullivan’s Isaac Peregoy (44-6), a district champion, gets Alex Meyer (27-22) of St. Charles West.
• 170 — Three area qualifiers are in this weight class, starting with district winner Trey Eplin (27-16) of Sullivan, who faces Centralia’s Hunter Phillips (30-9).
Grant Bay (23-13) of St. Clair meets Trevor Hachtel (43-7) of St. Charles West.
Owensville’s Blaine Schoenfeld (33-11) goes up against Dexter’s Parker Vanslyke (20-19).
• 182 — St. Clair’s Ryan Herman (47-0), a state champion two seasons ago, is one of the favorites in this class. He starts against Southeast Kansas City’s Marland Trimble (8-11).
Sullivan’s Evan Shetley (47-5) takes on Chillicothe’s Donald McCracken (15-13).
• 220 — Sullivan’s Trevor Hamblin (13-7) faces Drayton Huchteman (33-13) of Bolivar.
• 285 — Aaron Herman (40-1) of St. Clair is a district champion and he meets Keith Davis (25-8) of Kirksville in the opener.
Sullivan’s Tristan Brown (37-9) takes on Tyler Nickerson (32-12) of Moberly.
Boys Class 3
Between Washington, Pacific and Union, a total of 18 wrestlers qualified for this year’s state meet.
First-round and first-round wrestlebacks will start Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
• 113 — Washington’s Tate Hendricks (29-13) faces Lebanon’s Cole Patton (34-14) in the first round.
• 126 — Pacific’s district champion Noah Patton (49-2) faces Dylan McCoy (17-20) of Ft. Zumwalt East.
Dana Cates (40-11) of Washington gets Poplar Bluff’s Quinten Bell (32-11) in the first round.
• 132 — Pacific’s Callum Sitek (48-3), a district champion, meets Kearney’s Leyton Manley (15-5).
James Johnson (25-25) of Washington goes up against Rolla’s Nathan Pulliam (23-0).
• 138 — Washington’s Tommy Kelpe (36-14) meets Branson’s Caden Lorenz (32-13) in the first round.
Pacific’s Colton Thompson (34-15) goes up against Smithville’s Mitchell Bohlken (42-5).
• 145 — Washington’s Lewis Obermark (31-15) takes on Kearney’s Caden Green (40-10).
• 152 — Pacific’s Nathan Murray (35-10) gets Neosho’s Alec Rothman (48-8) in the first round.
• 160 — Pacific’s Ben Courtney (42-2), a district champion this year and state runner-up at 152 last year, faces Sean Wachter (15-20) of Ft. Zumwalt East in the first round.
• 170 — Last year’s state runner-up Jay Anding (51-0) gets Andrew Jones (23-16) of Warrenton in the first round.
Chris Griesenauer (35-10) of Washington gets John Smothers (24-14) of Poplar Bluff.
• 182 — Washington’s Jack Carico (38-7) wrestles Colton Franks (32-13) of Rolla.
• 195 — Union’s David Clark (32-9) meets Brian Boyd (44-5) in the opening round.
• 220 — Union’s district champion Haiden Meyer (42-1) takes on Trevor Heitsch (29-14) of Pacific in the only all-Four Rivers Conference opening match.
• 285 — Union’s Connor Ward (30-13) faces Grandview’s Mario Quezada (42-5) while Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer (18-26) gets De Soto’s Landon Porter (33-0). Porter is the only wrestler to beat Aaron Herman of St. Clair this season.
It’s possible that Ward and Holtmeyer could meet in the second round.
MSHSAA will have live updates through trackwrestling.com. There will be a portal at www.mshsaa.org on the wrestling activity state championships information central page.