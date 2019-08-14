A number of area sports programs are planning preseason scrimmages in upcoming days.
So far, the following events have been passed along to our sports staff.
East Central College soccer has both of its preseason scrimmages set for this week.
The Falcons will play Friday in a 3:30 p.m. match at Harris-Stowe State University’s Hornets Field.
The program is trying to work out details for a second scrimmage.
Union High School is celebrating the first day in full pads with a midnight scrimmage Saturday. The team is having its annual photo day Friday afternoon and a lock-in to follow. The scrimmage is at Stierberger Stadium at midnight.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is holding its Pack the Hill football scrimmage at 8 a.m. It will run similar to the Union scrimmage and marks the first day in full pads.
Washington’s football Blue Jays are holding a Gatorade scrimmage Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Blue Jays will hold their annual Mothers’ Practice Friday at 5:30 p.m.
East Central College is holding its annual Alumnae Match Saturday at 10 a.m. The match pits the current squad against former players. All former players are welcome, but are asked to confirm with Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters (Lisa.Mathes-Peters@eastcentral.edu) prior to the match so she knows who is coming.
Union has its annual Alumnae Softball Game Saturday at Wildcat Ballpark starting at 11 a.m. In recent years, it’s been even-year graduates playing those from odd years. If interested in playing, please contact Head Coach Tiffany Poggas (poggast@unionrxi.org) so she can set up the game rosters. The contest normally is done with a pitching machine.
Union boys soccer will hold the Red/Black game, an intrasquad scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. The match will be played at Stierberger Stadium.
The next big day for local high school sports teams is Aug. 23, when MSHSAA releases classifications and district assignments for football, girls golf, boys soccer, softball, boys swimming and volleyball. According to MSHSAA, cross country classes and districts will be released Sept. 13.
Many area teams will play in jamboree events from Aug. 23 through Aug. 28.