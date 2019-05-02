Five Knights, two Wildcats, a Bulldog and three Eagles will continue their boys golf seasons from area high schools.
Monday’s Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Franklin County Country Club went to Westminster Christian Academy with 315 strokes. Priory finished second by one stroke with a team total of 316.
However, St. Francis Borgia Regional will still have a full compliment of golfers in the Class 3 Section 2 Tournament next Monday at Bogey Hills Country Club. The Knights finished third in the district with 319 strokes, but qualified all five golfers individually.
“Westminster is a good team, but they’ve kind of been up and down,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “So, we thought Priory would be the toughest team in the district and Westminster comes in and wins by one stroke. It just shows how tough our district is and it’s only going to get tougher at the sectional.”
Other team scores included Rolla (334), Sullivan (352), Union (383), St. Clair (384), Pacific (422) and Salem (451).
“Going into the tournament we were thinking weather could have an effect on the scores,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “After the first 20 minutes it really cleared up to be a nice day which in turn dropped the cut score in my opinion.”
Priory’s Peter Weaver led all individuals with his round of 72, finishing one above par. Borgia’s Zach Unnerstall finished second, one stroke behind Weaver at 73. Close behind were Union’s Garrett Klenke (75) and St. Clair’s Justin Hoffman (76) in third and fourth place, respectively.
“(Unnerstall) had an exceptional day and has really been shooting well of late,” Neier said.
Joining Unnerstall at the sectional tournament for the Knights will be Mark Maguire, Clayton Swartz, Will Warden and Brady Linz.
Maguire and Swartz tied for 11th place individually in the tournament at 81 strokes. Warden took 17th with his round of 84. Linz tied for 18th with 85 strokes.
“The course was in great shape and as always the people of Franklin County Country Club were very hospitable and made it a great meet,” Neier said.
Klenke (and teammate Jacob Towell both earned a trip to the sectional tournament based on their individual scores. Towell shot a 92, finishing 24th overall.
“Garrett played a pretty solid round overall,” Goddard said. “As a freshman, I think his nerves were there, but usually after the first hole those go away. He ended up third overall for the entire district, which is exciting. JT was the final player in. He struggled on 18 with hitting his drive into an evergreen tree. Now that we only have two players playing for the sectional round, we will really get specific about what we work on for the upcoming round. Great season to all other seniors from the Union golf team.”
Hoffman was the lone sectional qualifier for St. Clair.
Sullivan passed through three golfers Monday. Cody McKinney led the Eagles with his round of 80, finishing 10th overall. Teammates Jacob Andreasson (21st, 88 strokes) and Kaleb White (tied for 22nd, 89) also made the cut from Sullivan.
Pacific’s leading scorer, Jared Hootman, shot a 96 to finish 28th, four strokes behind the sectional cutoff. Teammate Gage Crowell was just one stroke behind Hootman at 97, finishing 29th.
Gavin Bukowsky (36th, 107), Devin Casey (42nd, 122) and Jay Anding (46th, 133) also competed in the tournament for the Indians.
Rounding out the Union scores were Hunter Grafrath (tied for 33rd, 104), Devin Gaither (39th, 112) and Trevor Baker (40th, 113).
Calvin Juergens finished with the second-lowest round for St. Clair, shooting a 100 to finish 32nd overall. Teammates Ryan Bozada and Brandon Gallegos were involved in the tie for 33rd with 104 strokes. Ethan Talluer rounded things out for St. Clair with his round of 110, finishing tied for 37th.
Owensville had just three golfers finish the tournament. Hunter Hutchison led the Dutchmen with 123 strokes (43rd place), followed closely by teammate Blaine Reed at 124 (44th). Gage Barnett shot a 139 and finished 47th.