It’s one of the biggest events around the state, and for most area schools, the Forest Park Cross Country Festival was an early chance for runners to prove themselves.
Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Union, St. Clair, Pacific, Sullivan and The Fulton School (St. Albans) were the Franklin County schools running in the multi-division meet.
Green Division
Washington was the only area school running in the Green Division this year.
Washington’s girls placed eighth in the team standings with 246 points, finishing between Owasso, Okla. (208) and Liberty (260).
Rock Bridge won the team title at 106 points with Eureka placing second at 118. O’Fallon, Ill., was third at 135 with Nerinx Hall (148) and Cor Jesu (176) rounding out the top five.
Mia Reed was Washington’s top finisher, claiming 14th in 20:07.43.
Julia Donnelly placed 25th at 20:30.03.
Jessica Donnelly was next, placing 54th in 21:20.95. McKenna Jacquin placed 66th in 21:34.59.
The rest of the Washington runners were Lillian Nix (96th in 22:19.81), Allison Meyer (126th in 23:24.71), Nina Zimmermann (146th in 24:27.17) and Leah Wheeler (155th in 25:20.07).
Washington’s boys placed 22nd with a score of 538. Washington tied Branson and finished 12 points in front of Cape Notre Dame.
Liberty won the title with 140 points, two in front of Neuqua Valley (Ill.) and Saint Louis University High.
Rock Bridge was fourth at 188 with Festus placing fifth at 218 points.
Washington’s first finisher was Noah Little, who was 16th in 16:51.75.
Mason Kauffeld was next, finishing 120th in 18:40. Benjamin Griffen ended 122nd in 18:42.62. Ethan Bliss placed 148th in 19:25.25. Ben Scheperle ran 167th in 20:14.84 and Nicholas James crossed the line in 170th with a time of 20:45.15.
White Division Girls
Most area schools competed in the White Division.
Pacific was second in the team standings in the girls race with 161 points. Pekin, Ill., won at 117 points.
Borgia was fourth at 196 while St. Clair ended sixth at 210 points. Union scored 236 points to place eighth.
“I thought we did as well as we could,” said Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas. “For whatever reason, our times always seem to be a mixed bag compared to New Haven.”
Union had two of the top five finishers. Ella Coppinger was third in 21:15.05, trailing only Parkway North’s Tabitha Bevan (20:42.73) and Perryville’s Courtney Wright (21:07.34).
Union’s Anna Brakefield was fifth in 21:29.79.
“On the girls side, Ella Coppinger and Anna Brakefield switched roles,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Both of them raced well, but this time Anna was sick and Ella came out on top with a strong third-place win. Ella looked strong the whole race and she raced smart by staying with the lead pack then closing in on her last mile to third place. Despite being sick, Anna still had a strong showing with a fifth-place finish.”
The next local finisher was Borgia’s Callyn Weber, who was 21st in 22:38.99.
Pacific’s top finisher was Amber Graf, who was 24th in 22:43.75.
Borgia’s Sarah Matt was 25th in 22:45.63 and St. Clair’s Alyssa McCormack placed 27th in 22:46.69.
Pacific’s Riley Vaughn (22:57.51) and Jenna Anding (23:00.26) placed 29th and 30th.
Pacific’s other runners were Lauren Jackson (36th in 23:14.68), Carly Vaughn (60th in 24:19.63), Aubrey Harris (107th in 26:02.87), Carly Clark (109th in 26:12.88) and Cori O’Neill (26:59.36).
Borgia’s other runners were Grace Turilli (32nd in 23:09.16), Lauren Dickhut (64th in 24:29.21), Hannah Menges (78th in 25:08.18), Natalie Guehne (79th in 25:08.58) and Ainsley Virtudazo (92nd in 23:38.07).
“I was very happy to see our 5, 6 and 7 girls, Ainsley, Hannah and Natalie all drop their times significantly,” Figas said. “Our top four stayed about the same. If you had asked me how we would finish before the race, I don’t know that I would have said fourth.”
St. Clair’s other runners were Hannah Spoon (33rd in 23:11.37), Olivia Pratt (50th in 24:00.70), Arin Halmich (56th in 24:12.23), Melodi Miller (66th in 24:35.08), Elexis Wohlgemuth (72nd in 24:54.52) and Alana Hinson (120th in 26:39.93).
“Arin Halmich ran her fastest time of the season and is starting to look very strong,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Freshman Melodi Miller had a breakout race, dropping her time by over a minute. She has been running hard in practice and that translated over to a great meet for her.”
Union’s other runners were Jessi Clark (55th in 24:11.68), Brianna Keiser (82nd in 25:13.33), Lillie Zimmermann (121st in 26:42.88), Emma Tucker (127th in 27:03.89) and Pauline Waller (133rd in 27:31.69).
“We are working on the race strategy that works best for the rest of our girls team,” Meiners said. “Jessi Clark, Bri Keiser, Lillie Zimmermann, and Emma Tucker improved on their times from last meet, so some of these strategies seem to be working.”
White Division Boys
On the boys side, Pacific was the top area team finisher, ending fourth in the team standings with 177 points.
Union was fifth at 213 while St. Clair placed 15th with 334 points. St. Francis Borgia Regional didn’t have enough runners for a team.
Lutheran St. Charles was the team champion with 69 points with Albia, Iowa, second at 106 and Pekin, Ill., third at 158 points.
Michael Rebello won the individual title. The Excelsior Springs runner finished in 16:42.24.
Borgia’s Drew Snider was second in 17:23.04.
“Drew ran a very nice race moving up from eighth around the half-mile to finish second,” Figas said. “I don’t blame him for not wanting to go out too hard in a race with so many unknowns. This is a pretty big meet for a second-place finish so he has started off the year really well.”
Jace Cavness of The Fulton School of St. Albans was seventh in 17:46.60.
Union’s Dominick Beine placed 12th in 18:07.74.
“Dominick Beine raced well and ended up medaling in 12th place,” Meiners said. He has developed so much when it comes to race mentality and it is evident in big races like this. He is learning to race smart.”
Ben Juengling of Borgia ended 16th in 18:13.54.
“Ben gave us a good bounceback race,” Figas said. “He was right in the top 10 with around half-mile to go when some stomach issues got to him. He needed this race though to prove to himself he is still a top competitor.”
St. Clair’s Case Busse was 17th in 18:19.49.
Collin Haley of Pacific ended 23rd in 18:31.49.
The final top-30 finisher was Pacific’s Benjamin Brunjes, who was 28th in 18:40.17.
Pacific’s other finishers were Nick Hunkins (32nd in 18:47.98), Dylan Mooney (52nd in 19:38.85), Brett Bearden (90th in 20:38.99), Joey Gebel (100th in 21:06.84), Noah Carrico (132nd in 22:25.81), Michael Owens (150th in 23:05.12) and Michael Aehle (154th in 23:30.77).
Union’s other finishers were Diego Orozco (40th in 19:21.84), Gabe Hoekel (44th in 19:27.58), Hayden Monroe (52nd in 19:38.44), Ronin Straatmann (120th in 21:54.63) and Tanner Hall (146th in 22:55.47).
“We had a good team showing on the boys side considering we were missing Matt Reidel, due to taking the ACT that day,” Meiners said. “The boys came in fifth in the white division without him there. With him there, we would have had a chance at second or third place as a team.”
St. Clair’s other finishers were Austin Duff (57th in 19:41.59), Noe Felber (94th in 20:57.25), Rafael Allen (113th in 21:44.61), John Davenport Cortivo (128th in 22:18.30), Austin Tobben (137th in 22:42.78) and Alex Reinwald (145th in 22:54.37).
“Noe and Rafael are first-year members and are starting to figure out how to race,” Martin said. “They both ran very hard. Even as first-year members, they both are leaders on the team.”
Borgia’s other finishers were Nicholas Weber (37th in 19:06.18) and Trevor Lebish (169th in 26:13.37).
“Although his time was off from New Haven Nick still ran a very competitive race,” Figas said. “I am not worried about him any more when he is up in the front. Trevor got dropped into that varsity race. I think he will end up having a good season for a freshman.”