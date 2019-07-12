Multiple area dragster racers found success last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill.
Washington’s Stewart family had a pair of champions.
Racing Saturday, Sam Stewart of Washington won the Junior Dragster Lightning Division at the track.
Stewart, driving a 2018 Half Scale dragster, qualified second, but won the final match against Christian Smith of Woodlawn, Ill. Stewart ran 80.85 mph in the final with an ET of 7.978 and reaction time of .008 of a second.
Stewart qualified second to C-Jay Kilkenny of West Plains.
In the Junior Runoff final, Pevely’s Kennedy Hale defeated Stewart. Hale was the Junior Dragster Thunder winner.
In Sunday’s racing, Sarah Stewart of Washington was the Junior Dragster Thunder winner. Stewart qualified second to Beaufort’s Meya (Mia) Haberberger, but came through the bracket to defeat fourth-seeded Lilly Kinne of Canton, Ill.
Stewart had a speed of 70.79 mph in a 2015 JR with a 9.046 ET and a 0.48 reaction time.
Like her brother, Stewart finished second in the Junior Runoff, losing to Kilkenny in the final.
Kilkenny won Sunday’s Junior Dragster Lightning title.
One other area driver won in Sunday’s competition. Aaron Worstell of Beaufort was the Sportsman champion, overcoming Brad Kaemmerer of Swansea, Ill., in the bracket final.
Worstell, driving a 1989 Mustang, posted a speed of 108.68 mph at an ET of 9.143 and a reaction time of .004 of a second.
