Three area graduates were a part of history Saturday.
The three, who play for Fontbonne University, contributed during a 200-146 loss Saturday at Greenville University in Greenville, Ill.
The three are Luke DeLine (Borgia), Gus Kleekamp (Borgia) and Jared Woodcock (Sullivan). All three started in Saturday’s game.
Woodcock, a sophomore, netted 33 points in the game, hitting 14 of 19 attempts. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Kleekamp, a freshman, tied a Fontbonne record with 12 assists. He scored eight points while grabbing six rebounds and adding two blocked shots and a steal.
DeLine, a junior, contributed 33 points with four rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Greenville outscored the Griffins in the first half, 97-70 and again in the second half, 103-76.
A fourth area graduate, Borgia’s Alex Movila, also plays for the Griffins, but he didn’t see action in Saturday’s game.