Several area basketball players have been honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
They were named to the Class 4 District 10 teams and are eligible for additional postseason honors.
Boys
District champion Sullivan gained top honors as Head Coach Dino McKinney was named the coach of the year.
Senior guard Cody McKinney was the top player based upon votes. He also was the top scorer among players on the all-district team at 20.9 points per game.
Second was Union senior guard Trevor Kelly with Rolla senior swing player Alec Buhr fourth.
Union senior forward Wil Strubberg and Sullivan senior guard Landon Hoffman rounded out the top five.
Rolla sophomore forward Trey Brown, St. Clair junior guard Calvin Henry, Rolla senior guard Blaize Klossner, Salem senior forward Jordan Shults and Union senior guard Jacob Towell rounded out the team.
Girls
Rolla’s Luke Floyd was named the coach of the year, but runner-up Owensville had the player of the year in senior forward Breanna Diestelkamp. She averaged 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for the runner-up Dutchgirls.
Owensville had been seeded sixth in a six-team district, but reached the championship game and narrowly lost to top-seeded Rolla for the title.
Following Diestelkamp was Sullivan junior forward Mallory Shetley.
Rolla’s top player was junior guard Ellie Rodgers.
Next was St. Clair senior guard Haley Buscher.
Salem’s senior guard Taylor Norris rounded out the top five.
The remainder of the team consisted of Union sophomore guard Emily Gaebe, Rolla junior forward Rebecca Janke, St. Clair sophomore forward Alohilani Bursey, Union senior forward Taylor Seely and Owensville senior guard Liana Miller.
Champions advanced to Tuesday’s sectional round at Missouri S&T in Rolla. Sullivan plays Warrensburg in the boys game and Rolla takes on Osage in the girls contest.