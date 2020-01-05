Several area football players have additional honors after the postseason meeting of the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
The MFCA recently announced its all-state and all-district teams.
Area players making the all-state lists were:
• St. Clair senior defensive back Dalton Thompson was selected for the Class 3 first team;
• St. Clair offensive lineman Ryan Barrett made the Class 3 second team;
• St. Francis Borgia Regional senior offensive lineman Mitchell Gildehaus was named to the Class 3 second team;
• St. Clair junior kicker Landen Roberts made the Class 3 second team;
• Hermann senior linebacker Trent Gleeson made the Class 2 second team;
• St. Clair defensive lineman Brendyn Stricker was picked for the Class 3 third team; and
• Wright City senior linebacker Shane Vehige was named to the Class 3 third team.
Making the all-district
teams were:
• Washington — Joe Hackmann (OL), Ryan Hoerstkamp (DL), Trevor Buhr (DL), Chris Griesenauer (LB), Christian Meyer (RB), and Luke Kroeter (DB);
• St. Clair — Damien McCoy (OL), Ryan Barrett (OL), Brendyn Stricker (DL), Wes Hinson (LB), Landen Roberts (K), Dayton Turner (DB), and Dalton Thompson (DB);
• Borgia — Mitchell Gildehaus (OL), Vinny Fortner (DL), Brady Kleekamp (LB), Brandon Mitchell (DB), Jake Nowak (K), Nick Dyson (DB), and Sam Heggemann (QB);
• Union — Zac Elias (DL), Nick Luechtefeld (DL), Matt Bray (RB), and Peyton Burke (WR);
• Sullivan — Tristan Brown (DL), Carter Dace (LB), Evan Shetley (LB), Trey Eplin (OL), Kobie Blakenship (LB), and Ethan Krygiel (RB);
• Hermann — Holden Ash (DB), Brody Fredrick (DL), Trent Gleeson (LB), Collin Heather (DL), Carter Hemeyer (WR), and Sam Hurst (OL);
• St. James — Nolan Bell (OL), Chandler Tinsley (DL), Logan Sparks (TE and P), and Rustin Branum (LB);
• Owensville — Brendan Decker (QB), Cason Gray (WR), TC Fisher (LB), and Derek Brandt (WR);
• Cuba — Timothy Duarte (QB), Dylan Keogh (LB), Zack Minardi (LB), Alan O’Neal (WR), Mason Pfeiffer (WR), and Chase Ray (DL).
• Warrenton — Josh Heap (OL), Dylan Smith (LB), Logan Dowd (RB), and Brett Smith (DB); and
• Wright City — Shane Vehige (LB), JJ McRoberts (DB), Hayden Beck (QB), and Will Janowski (DB).