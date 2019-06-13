Area schools have earned postseason recognition from the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association in the all-region selections.
Area players were honored in Classes 2 and 3. The association still has to announce its all-state teams and final state polls.
Class 3
In Class 3, Union dominated the Region 3 team. The Lady ’Cats advanced to the MSHSAA State Tournament for the second year in a row.
Sophomore Emily Gaebe was named the player of the year while sophomore Maddie Helling shared defensive player of the year honors with Glendale sophomore Macie Stephens.
Union junior Hannah Olive was named the goalkeeper of the year and Matt Fennessey was selected as the coach of the year.
Glendale senior Emma Miller and Camdenton junior Aeryn Kennedy shared the offensive player of the year award.
Union had five players selected for the all-district team with Helling, Gaebe, Olive, junior Hailey Cloud and senior Gigi Gore honored.
Three other area players, all from St. Francis Borgia Regional, where honored. They were senior defender Hannah Overman, senior midfielder Anya Castelli and sophomore midfielder Gretchen Overman.
Glendale had three players on the all-district team with Stephens, freshman defender Leah McDonald and Miller honored.
Camdenton had two selections, Kennedy and senior forward Sasha Prather.
The other players picked were Parkview sophomore forward Mikaela Whalen, Webb City sophomore forward Mileah Metcalf and Rolla senior midfielder Carlee McCormack.
Class 2
St. Clair had a trio of players honored after making a run to the state quarterfinals.
Senior midfielder Chloe Merseal, senior defender Haley Buscher and junior defender Gracie Sohn were named to the 22-player all-region team.
Owensville junior forward Destinee Busenhart also made the team.
Pleasant Hill senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco was named the player of the year.
Junior forward Sophia Nixon of Logan-Rogersville was selected the offensive player of the year.
Defensive player of the year honors were shared by Oak Grove junior Virginia Hayes and Pleasant Hill senior Olivia Busengdal.
Springfield Catholic senior Kaitlin Knetzke was named the goalkeeper of the year.
Pleasant Hill Head Coach Al Iantorno was the coach of the year.
Goalkeepers on the all-region team were Knetzke and Stover sophomore Madison Mosher.
Defenders on the list were Cassville senior Jazmin Aguirre, Hayes, Busengdal, Pleasant Hill sophomore Addison Zurcher, Springfield Catholic senior Olivia Wilson, Sohn, Buscher and Stover junior Jenna Bellis.
Making the list as midfielders were Logan-Rogersville junior Lexie Vernon, Logan-Rogersville senior Taylor Overstreet, Oak Grove senior Mary Delgado, Odessa junior Kloee Grubb, Pleasant Hill junior Kyleigh Roe, Pleasant Hill junior Jacey Faust, Springfield Catholic senior Ashley Andrews and Merseal.
Forwards on the team were Nixon, Oak Grove freshman Annika Holtorf, Busenhart and Dimarco.
Up next for the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association is the announcement of the all-state teams.
Full lists can be found at http://www.mosoccercoach.com.