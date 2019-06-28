With Class 4 state champion St. Francis Borgia Regional leading the way, the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association has selected eight area players to this year’s all-state teams.
Borgia had four players honored.
Senior Joe Schmidt was picked for the first team as a designated hitter-utility player.
Senior Spencer Hunter was named to the Class 4 first team as an infielder.
Junior Bryce Mayer was named to the second team as a pitcher.
Junior Jack Czeschin was selected to the second team as an infielder.
Three other area players received Class 4 honors.
Warrenton senior outfielder Garrison Hibbs was picked for the first team.
Sullivan senior outfielder Jacob Miller was named to the second team.
St. Clair senior catcher Michael Hughes was named to the honorable mention list.
In Class 3, Hermann sophomore TJ Racherbaumer was named to the second team