Area golfers are hoping the name of the course will not be indicative of their scores Monday in the Class 3 Section 2 Tournament.
The event, which will feature 11 golfers from Franklin County, will take place in St. Charles at Bogey Hills Country Club.
The tournament represents the final stop on the way to the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club, May 13-14.
One area team will have the chance to compete as a complete unit — the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights.
Only the top two finishers in each district are guaranteed to pass through a full team to the sectional round. Borgia finished third in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament this past Monday at Franklin County Country Club. However, all five Knights made the cut individually to prolong the season for the full squad.
Golfing for the Knights in the sectional will be Zach Unnerstall, Brady Linz, Will Warden, Mark Maguire and Clayton Swartz. Unnerstall was the individual runner-up in Class 3 District 3 by one stroke.
Union freshman Garrett Klenke made the cut in the district tournament as the No. 3 individual finisher, just two strokes behind Unnerstall. Teammate Jacob Towell finished 24th overall, making him the final individual golfer to make the cut, beating out Rolla’s Nathaniel Pulliam by one stroke.
St. Clair’s lone representative at the sectional round will be junior Justin Hoffman, who finished fourth individually in Class 3 District 3.
Sullivan will bring three representatives — Cody McKinney, Jacob Andreasson and Kaleb White.
Class 2 Section 3
Hermann will have two representatives among the field at the Class 2 Section 3 Tournament, also held at Bogey Hills Country Club.
Leading the Bearcats will be Thomas Henson, who shot an even par to win the Class 2 District 6 Tournament at Innsbrook Golf Course.
Henson’s teammate, Brendan Leibach, made the cut for the sectional tournament as well.
Class 2 Section 1
The Bearcats aren’t the only Four Rivers Conference team with golfers still in the running in Class 2. The entire St. James team will compete in the Class 2 Section 1 Tournament at Cape Girardeau Country Club.
St. James was the runner-up in the team standings of the Class 2 District 2 Tournament at Randel-Hinkle Municipal Golf Course in Mountain Grove.
The Tigers finished eight strokes ahead of third-place finisher Cuba to earn the right to advance as a unit to the sectional round. Willow Springs was the district champion.
St. James was represented in the district tournament by individual runner-up Micah Bartle, as well as William Helterbrand, Harrison Janes, Hannah Shasserre and Jacob Rinehart.
The Class 2 State Tournament will be hosted by Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.