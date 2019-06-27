Several area girls soccer players have added accolades from the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association.
Union had four players selected to the Class 3 All-State teams.
Sophomore forward Emily Gaebe and junior midfielder Hailey Cloud were selected for the first team.
Sophomore defender Maddie Helling was named to the second team.
Junior goalkeeper Hannah Olive was selected to the honorable mention list.
Those were the only area players honored in Class 3.
In Class 2, St. Clair senior Chloe Merseal was named to the first team.
Selected to the second team was St. Clair junior defender Gracie Sohn.
Owensville junior forward Destinee Busenhart was named to the honorable mention list.
Union was the only area team in the final rankings.
The Lady ’Cats (26-3-1) were ranked fourth behind St. Dominic, Rockwood Summit and Kearney. Union was fourth in the state tourney.