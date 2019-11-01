Over two days, many of Missouri’s competitive school cheerleading squads visited Washington.
St. Francis Borgia Regional hosted the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association St. Louis Regional event Saturday and Sunday in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
“MCCA was thrilled with the attendance this year,” Borgia Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus said. “I’m not sure we could have stuffed one more body into the gym.”
The event was one of two MCCA qualifier events for teams to advance to the state event in November at Lindenwood University. There were four sessions over two days with Borgia, Washington, Union and Pacific representing the area.
Gildehaus said this likely is the last time the event will be hosted here.
“This was our last year as playing host to the St. Louis Regional,” she said. “After 10 years of being the St. Louis director, I am ready to pass that torch on to someone else.”
Gildehaus lauded those who stepped up to help make the event run smoothly.
“The army of volunteers it takes to run this event is amazing,” she said. “I can not thank the cheer parents and volunteers enough for all the work put in to make this a great event. It would not be possible without them.”
Borgia
Borgia’s cheerleaders took advantage of performing at home, winning the Class 3 Large title. It was the 14th year in a row that Borgia has won the St. Louis Regional.
“These girls work so hard to train for the skills we throw in our routine,” Gildehaus said. “Just in our opening one minute of music, this team hits four elite-level stunting skills. They are extremely talented and have the drive to perform at their very best.”
Gildehaus said the team has pushed the envelope on its pyramid skill.
“I feel like our pyramid is one of the most difficult we have ever attempted,” she said. “These girls have pride in their team, their school and each other. Honestly, they are a fun group of girls who are honestly friends on and off the mat.”
Borgia’s senior cheerleaders are Ashley Allemann, Hannah Boehmer, Sofia Drago, Lily Elcan, Anna Elbert, Anna Gildehaus, Tiffany May, Grace West, Anna Wright and Amy Wunderlich. Juniors are Kenzie Huck, Isabelle Jacobsen, Hailey Kleekamp and Meredith Pettet.
This year’s sophomores are Shauna Boehmer, Alexis Harrimann, Emma McElwain and Kyla Poepsel. Freshmen are Lauren Dowil and Elena Rembusch.
Gildehaus is assisted by Kara Ressel and Emily Holdmeier.
Washington
Performing just before Borgia, Washington High School also claimed a top trophy, winning the Class 4 Large title.
“We have some room for improvement,” Washington Head Coach Katelyn Huber said. “We had to adjust our routine due to an injury in the 11th hour and the team worked together wonderfully to pull it off. Freshmen Tristen Bethel stepped in as a flyer three days before competition and totally nailed it.”
Performing for Washington were Anastazia Alsop, Ashlyn Hartley, Ashton Baker, Brooke Holtmeyer, Brooke Peterson, Eden Strickland, Ella Barton, Ellie Williams, Haylee Page, Katelyn Garrett, Lindsey Titter, Maria Ruth, Paige Whittall, Reese Torres and Tristen Bethel.
Union
Union had one of the busiest groups of the competition, fielding teams in three divisions.
Union’s varsity finished third behind North County and Sikeston. Union had won the Kansas City Regional the previous weekend.
The Union JV team placed fifth in JV Large. That team had placed second the previous weekend in Kansas City.
And, Union Middle School finished second in Junior High Small by 0.04 of a point.
The varsity and JV teams will compete in the state event.
“I am extremely proud of how all three of our teams performed over the last two weekends,” Union Head Coach Sarah Otto said. “It has been a true joy to watch each team grow and become more confident in their skills over the past several months. The program has grown immensely in both numbers and talent over the last several years.”
Otto said there has been a lot of help as well.
Much of this success goes to our amazing coaching staff, most of whom are volunteers,” she said. “We also have amazing parents that support our kids and our program. I would also like to say that our success is a result of our amazing community. We have been overwhelmed by the amount of community support that we have already received this year, as we have been raising funds to go to NCA Nationals in Dallas in February. This will again be a program first.”
Union’s varsity cheer team performing members were Abby Bergner, Aurora Hubbard, Cora Eilers, Courtnay Davis, Gracie Moss, Haley Hoch, Kylie Hardester, Macie Walbrecht, Mia Grayson, Molly Manion, Regan Bemis, Rylee Schindler, Shelby Lewis and Taylor Greife. Rylee Holmes was the alternate.
Otto was assisted by Calvin Holmstrom and Sheila Eilers.
Julie Duvall led the JV team. Members include Braelyn Quinn, Addison Harden, Anna Schmidt, Alyssa Helms, Ellie Barber, Gabi Ellegood, Jada Brown, Jaydice Gerlt, Karli Bunton, Maddie Kandlbinder, Nathan Kuske, Raeanne Pecka, Tristyn Lonon and Valerie Vollmer.
Alternates were Maria Prater, Meghan Riggins, Rylee Julius, Emmaline Hunt (Week 1) and Alivia Schmidt (Week 2).
The Union Middle School cheerleaders include April Miller, Brooke Stokes, Charly “CJ” Sullivan, Danielle Mendez , Haley George, Kyndall Bunton, Madilyn Sheets, Mayah Greife, Mikaylyn Sawicki and Ragan Marquart.
Jada Ahner wore the mascot costume and Lorelei Edwards was an alternate.
Kyleah Stahlman served as the head coach with Tracey Jordan and Courtney Hiatt assisting.
Pacific
Pacific competed in two divisions, winning the JV Small title and placing third in the Large Coed competition.
“We have a very new team this year,” Pacific Head Coach Casey Cowsert said. “We only have seven out of 20 competing who have competed before, so we are definitely in a rebuild year. On top of that, we had a ton of injuries this year and most not even from cheer.
“We had two who got hurt last week, so our entire routine changed on Tuesday which ultimately required me to water down the routine a lot,” she noted. “All of our injured should be back in time for state, so we are completely revamping our routine and adding more difficulty to be ready.”
Competing for the varsity team were seniors Makayla Shaw-Allen, Emily Lee, Macie Duncan, Kendyl Zimmerman, Ashleigh Jackson, Katelynn Bent and Amy Bianucci.
Juniors were Elana Schleper, Ryleigh Lange, Vivian Hardcastle and Mason Palmer.
Sophomores were Aliya Lyerla, Chase Krug, Donald Singleton, Hailey Folta, Tristin Herrin, Laura Ortiz and Justice Strausbaugh.
Freshmen were Kamryn Bukowsky and Aly Vogt.
Alternates were Erin Bailey, Marissa Jinks, Allie Dauster and Haley Kliethermes.
“Our JV team is also very new this year with a big chunk of them being freshman and have also dealt with injuries and people leaving the team,” Cowsert said. “But they are a very hard-working group and ready to go to state for the first time in our school’s history.”