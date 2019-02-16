It was one of the busiest opening days ever at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships in Columbia.
The three-day event opened Thursday at Mizzou Arena with first-round and first-round wrestleback matches for the boys and first-round and quarterfinal matches for the girls.
This is the first year girls wrestling is separate from the boys and the one-class girls state tournament added 96 matches to the opening day with 48 in the first round and 48 in the quarterfinals.
Girls
The first day of the girls wrestling tournament ran differently as there were 12-wrestler brackets. The first-round and quarterfinal matches were held.
Two of the area’s five qualifiers won in the quarterfinals. The other three moved to Friday’s wrestlebacks.
Kaylynn Crocker (110) of St. James had a first-round bye and then pinned Lydia Nelson of Kirksville in 3:17.
St. James’ Heather Pankey (136) also had a bye in the opening round and then pinned Bethany Howard of Versailles in 0:28 to reach the semifinals.
Washington’s two wrestlers moved to the wrestlebacks.
Mia Reed (110) pinned Carrollton’s Aiva Mayer in the first round in 2:27, but lost in 0:36 to Troy’s Autumn Flanigan.
Allison Meyer (116) had a first-round bye, but then lost 7-4 to McCluer North’s Kyra Perry.
Emily Light (131) of St. James pinned Ray-Pec’s Tatum Westendorf, but then lost by a 2:48 pin to Natalie Schaljo of McCluer North.
Boys’ Winners
In Class 2, 10 of the area’s 18 wrestlers won in the opening round.
St. Clair had four first-round winners.
Dalton Thompson (132) pinned Benton’s Aiden Perry in 1:00.
Grant Bay (170) pinned Trevor Hachtel of St. Charles West in 3:10.
Ryan Herman (182) pinned Marland Trimble of Southeast Kansas City in 40 seconds.
Aaron Hermann (285) pinned Keith Davis of Kirksville in 3:12.
Sullivan had five first-round winners.
Dillon Witt (106) pinned Odessa’s Dalton Coe in 1:27.
Ty Shetley (126) won in overtime over Eston Dews of Fulton, 9-7.
Isaac Peregoy (160) won 9-5 over Alex Meyer of St. Charles.
Tristan Brown (285) captured a 4:27 pin against Moberly’s Tyler Nickerson.
Owensville’s Blaine Schoenfeld (170) posted a 15-0 technical fall over Dexter’s Parker Vanslyke in 5:11.
In Class 3, eight wrestlers won first-round matches.
Pacific’s Noah Patton (126) pinned Dylan McCoy of Ft. Zumwalt East in 1:53.
Dana Cates (126) of Washington pinned Poplar Bluff’s Quinten Bell in 1:15.
Pacific’s Callum Sitek (132) posted a 4-2 decision over Kearney’s Leyton Manley.
Pacific’s Ben Courtney (160) opened with a 1:06 pin of Ft. Zumwalt East’s Sean Wachter.
Pacific’s Jay Anding (170) stayed undefeated with a 1:04 pin of Warrenton’s Andrew Jones.
Washington’s Chris Griesenauer (170) pinned Poplar Bluff’s John Smothers.
Washington’s Jack Carico (182) pinned Rolla’s Colton Franks.
Union’s Haiden Meyer (220) needed 54 seconds to pin Pacific’s Trevor Heitsch.
Won Second Match
One area Class 2 wrestler stayed alive in the wrestlebacks.
Sullivan’s Kobie Blankenship (145) pinned Nick Voss of St. Pius (Kansas City) in 1:43 after losing a 3:57 pin to Pleasant Hill’s Gabe Hodge.
During the Class 3 session, seven wrestlers stayed alive after losing openers.
Washington’s Tommy Kelpe (138) lost a 3:06 pin to Branson’s Caden Lorenz, but came back to pin Harrisonville’s Gage Weber in 2:41.
Pacific’s Colton Thompson (138) came back from a 1:24 pin against Smithville’s Mitchell Bohlken to pin Wyatt Haynes of Wentzville Liberty in 2:09.
Washington’s Louis Obermark (145) edged Sikeston’s Quincy Nelson, 6-5, after losing to Kearney’s Caden Green, 14-1.
Pacific’s Nathan Murray (152) came back from a 1:06 pin loss to Neosho’s Alec Rothman to pin Warrenton’s Brent Wielms in 4:02.
Union’s David Clark (195) was pinned by Smithville’s Brian Boyd in 1:42, but came back to pin McCluer’s Kennard Harris in 2:53.
Pacific’s Trevor Heitsch (220) came back from being pinned by Union’s Haiden Meyer in 0:54 to pin Grandview’s Kendall Thomas in 1:43.
Union’s Connor Ward (285) dropped a 1-0 decision to Grandview’s Mario Quezada, but came back to pin Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer in 1:46.
Eliminated
Losing in Class 2 in two matches were St. Clair’s Collin Thacker (160), Sullivan’s Joseph Lewis (120), Jonathan Kygiel (138), Trey Eplin (170), Trevor Hamblin (220) and St. James’ Frank Parsons (120) and Zach Atcherberg (152).
In Class 3, Washington’s Tate Hendricks (113), James Johnson (132) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) ended the season Thursday.