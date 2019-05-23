From start to finish, area athletes will be prevalent in the Class 4 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships.
The event takes place Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City High School. The earliest events begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The first day will wrap up sometime around 6:30 p.m. and the second day around 5 p.m.
Of area schools, Union will be the most represented with athletes competing in 15 different events. The Wildcats and Lady ’Cats will have 18 separate entries in those events with multiple qualifiers in three of those events.
Washington has nine entries competing in eight events. Sullivan will have competitors in six events. St. Clair has representatives in three events. St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific each have two representatives qualified for the meet.
Friday
Friday’s early risers will be Pacific’s Casie Cullinane and Sullivan’s Porscha Polanowski in the girls pole vault and Union’s Cameron Kriete in the boys high jump. Both events will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Sullivan’s Tyler Hesse heads into the throwing pits for the boys shot put at 10 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., the running events get started with the girls 3,200-meter relay. Washington will be represented in the race by the team of Claire Ayers, Mia Reed, Lilly Nix and Anna Schneider. Ayers and Reed were both part of Washington’s state championship relay team in the event last year.
The girls 100-meter intermediate hurdle prelims take place at 11:10 a.m. Competing in the race will be Union’s Deseray Washington and Ella Coppinger and Washington’s Ingrid Figas. Runners in the preliminary races must make it into the top eight to advance to Saturday’s finals.
Borgia’s returning state medalist, Adam Bell, will compete in the boys 110-meter high hurdle prelims at 11:35.
In the boys 100-meter dash prelims, Union’s Christophe Poinsett will run at 12:15 p.m.
Two area relay teams will face off in the boys 800-meter relay prelims at 12:50 p.m. St. Clair will be represented by Conner North, Zach Browne, Pepper Stark and Tyler Stark. Sullivan will also be in the race with the team of Jonathan Krygiel, Ethan Krygiel, Blaine Blankenship and Jason Blankenship.
At 1 p.m., Union’s Hailey Cloud will compete in the girls triple jump.
Union’s girls 400-meter relay team will run in the prelims at 1:50 p.m. The Lady ’Cats runners will be Washington, Coppinger, Cloud and Sophie Eagan.
The Union and Sullivan boys will both follow that event at 2:10 p.m. in the boys 400-meter relay. Union’s runners will be Clark, Daniel Thwing, Kriete and Poinsett. Sullivan will be represented by Blaine Blankenship, Jason Blankenship, Ethan Krygiel and Ross Farris.
Washington will get another runner on the track at 2:50 p.m. when Daulton Bender competes in the boys 400-meter dash prelims.
At 3:15 p.m., Union’s Washington and Coppinger both compete in the girls 300-meter low hurdle prelims.
Clark and Poinsett follow that up on the track in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdle prelims at 3:35 p.m. Clark was a state medalist in the event last May.
At 3:30 p.m., Union’s Jaiden Powell will throw in the girls discus.
Kriete and Blaine Blankenship will both compete in the boys long jump at 4 p.m.
At that same time, Union’s Nicholas Luechtefeld will compete in the boys javelin.
Union’s Clark and Borgia’s Sam Schmidt will run in the boys 200-meter dash prelims at 4:45 p.m.
In the last final of Day One, Washington’s Mia Reed will race in the girls 3,200-meter run at 5:05 p.m.
The last race of the night will feature Union in the boys 1,600-meter relay prelims at 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
Starting things off on Day Two will be the girls high jump at 9 a.m. Competitors will include Union’s Washington and Coppinger and Washington’s Morgan Gratza. Gratza is a returning state medalist and the Lady Jays’ record holder in the event.
At 9:30 a.m., Pacific’s Gavin McDonald will compete in the boys pole vault and St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn will compete in the girls shot put. McDonald is a two-time state medalist in the event.
The first area runners of the day could be in the girls 100-meter intermediate hurdle finals at 11:10 a.m. The boys 110-meter high hurdle finals will follow at 11:20 a.m.
At 11:48 p.m., the boys 100-meter dash final will run. The next area runners could be in the boys 800-meter relay final at 12:20 p.m.
Sullivan’s Blaine Blankenship will appear in the boys triple jump at 12:30 p.m.
At 12:35 p.m., Washington’s duo of Ayers and Reed will compete in the 1,600-meter run. Ayers was the third-place finisher in the event.
The girls 400-meter relay final will take place at 1:10 p.m., followed by the boys 400-meter relay final at 1:25 p.m.
The next races where area competitors could partake will be the boys 400-meter dash final at 1:55 p.m., the girls 300-meter low hurdle final at 2:15 p.m. and the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdle final at 2:25 p.m.
Ayers will run again at 2:40 p.m. in the girls 800-meter run.
At 3:15 p.m., the boys 200-meter dash finals will take place.
Washington’s Noah Little is scheduled to compete in the boys 3,200-meter run at 3:30 p.m.
At that same start time, Union’s Cloud and St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey are scheduled to compete in the girls long jump.
Wrapping up the day will be the boys 1,600-meter relay final at 4:40 p.m.