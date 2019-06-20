Multiple area athletes earned recognition in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s All-Metro awards this spring.
Chief among them was St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Joe Schmidt, who was selected as All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year.
Schmidt helped lead Borgia to the first state baseball championship in the school’s history, throwing a no-hitter against Helias in the state semifinals. He also hit a home run in that 5-0 victory.
“Joe is definitely deserving of the All-Metro Player of the Year,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “This is a great honor for him, our school, and community. What he did at the plate and on the mound was incredible. He is a special talent. He was able to mentally separate what he was doing on the mound and at the plate which is very tough for anyone let alone a high school player. He seemed to always have the big game when needed. His semifinal game against Helias will go down in Borgia and state history as he threw a no-hitter and hit a home run to lead us to the state title game.”
Borgia finished off its playoff run Friday, May 31, with a 13-1 victory against Westminster Christian Academy in the state championship game.
On the way to the state tournament, Borgia defeated Owensville and Union in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Lutheran South in the sectional round and Sikeston in the state quarterfinals.
Area athletes have received All-Metro Player of the Year honors from the Post-Dispatch in other sports as recently as 2016 when Washington’s Mikayla Reed was selected Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Schmidt is reportedly the first Borgia baseball player to be so recognized.
“He was a leader in other ways, also,” Struckhoff said. “He was always there to help pick up equipment or clean things up at practice or games. He was usually the last one off the bus because he would check the seats and aisles for remaining equipment or trash. He is just a great young man on and off the field.”
Two of Schmidt’s teammates, junior Bryce Mayer and senior Spencer Hunter, also received All-Metro honors.
Mayer, who was the winning pitcher in the championship game, was a first-team selection as a utility player.
Hunter, the team’s regular first baseman, was a second-team utility selection.
Other spring athletes honored this season include:
• Union sophomore Emily Gaebe, girls soccer first-team forward;
• Washington senior Claire Ayers, girls track and field second-team;
• Union junior Hannah Olive, girls soccer second-team goalkeeper; and
• Union junior Hailey Cloud, girls soccer third-team midfielder.