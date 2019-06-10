They didn’t quite play five.
The Pacific Post 320 Juniors (3-6, 3-5) ended Wednesday’s 5-0 home victory with runners on the corners and one out against St. Peters Post 313 (1-8, 1-4). The game concluded with the bottom of the fifth inning still in progress due to inclement weather.
Post 320 scored one run in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fourth. Pacific had also scored one run already in the bottom of the fifth inning before the game was called.
Tyler Anderson pitched all five innings for Post 320 without allowing a hit. Anderson struck out 11 batters and walked two with one runner reaching on an error. He retired the first 12 batters he faced in order.
“Tyler Anderson had another great outing,” Post 320 Manager Phil Gilcrease said. “He threw a no-hitter and we just played great baseball.”
Pacific totaled eight hits, all singles, led by two from Stephen Loeffel.
“We didn’t do too well at the plate, but we somehow got in a few runs there and secured a victory, which we needed pretty bad as we were coming off a four-game losing streak,” Gilcrease said.
Anderson, Jack Meyer, Dylan Myers, Jayden Mach, Sam Knotts and Faolin Kreienkamp also had hits.
Anderson and Meyer both walked twice. Andrew Payne, Dylan Myers, Mach, Carter Myers and Knotts each walked once.
Mach and Payne were hit by pitches.
The Pacific runs were scored by Meyer, Dylan Myers, Mach, Kreienkamp and Weston Kulick.
Anderson, Meyer, Loeffel and Mach were each credited with a run batted in.
Dylan Myers stole two bases. Anderson, Kreienkamp, Kulick, Meyer and Payne all stole once.
The scoring started with Anderson drawing a bases-loaded walk in the second inning.
In the third inning, Dylan Myers walked and stole both second and third before being driven in on Mach’s infield single.
Meyer singled in the fourth inning to bring home Kulick, who was serving as a courtesy runner for Anderson.
Meyer later scored on Loeffel’s line drive back up the middle.
In the final frame, Kreienkamp reached with a one-out single and walks to Anderson and Meyer loaded the bases.
With Payne batting, Kreienkamp scored from third on a wild pitch and Anderson moved up to third. Play was then stopped.
“The weather was crazy,” Gilcrease said. “It came on suddenly and I’ve never been part of a baseball game that was like that. The wind was just howling in really bad. At one point, we were just going to stop it and wait for the rain to hit, but the wind kind of had its way with us and we just decided to call it at that point.”
Post 320 will next play Saturday, visiting St. Charles Post 312 in a Ninth District doubleheader at Blanchette Park in St. Charles. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon.