Stability.
It’s a word which hasn’t been used too often in recent years with the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Turkey Tournament.
While the event has been able to have a full field of eight, there has been turnover amongst the teams.
However, this year, all eight teams from 2018 will return to the 67th annual event.
Teams scheduled to play are:
• St. Francis Borgia Regional;
• Washington;
• Union;
• Pacific;
• Owensville;
• Ft. Zumwalt North;
• Normandy; and
• North Tech.
This will be the first time in three seasons where the defending champion is back in the field.
Borgia won its 31st title, either overall or division, last season by defeating Pacific, 49-37.
Between 1961 and 2007, the tournament had two divisions.
The two-division format briefly picked back up from 2013-15 with six-team divisions.
This will be the third year in a row the tournament will be back down to eight teams.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand announced the event dates will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30.
Two first-round games will be played both Tuesday and Wednesday.
All four second-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 29, with four final games on Saturday, Nov. 30. That will start with the seventh-place game and run through the championship.