Early on, Neil DeGrasse Tyson was blessed with vision, knew his passion lay in the cosmos. “Look Up With Me: Neil DeGrasse Tyson: A Life Among the Stars,” by Jennifer Berne richly relates the highlights of his life. An introduction by Tyson encourages kids to never stop being kids, to hold onto their “curiosity about the world.”
Tyson’s future was star-studded from the onset. He loved gazing into space and was inspired when he visited New York City’s Hayden Planetarium. There “Neil’s mind was launched . . . into outer space!” The boy started “reading everything he could about planets, moons and stars,” and became “ . . . a teacher, a researcher, a writer.”
With a dream supported by determination and drive, Tyson realized his forever-goal by landing a job as director of the Hayden Planetarium. Artist Lorraine Nam photographed intricate models cut from paper to create the scenes and characters in the book — seems Nam has vision too.