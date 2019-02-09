The State of the Union address by President Donald Trump was quite a production. The president’s prior experience in television helped him stage his appearance before Congress and federal officials Tuesday night.
Regardless of what people think of President Trump, we believe there has to be general agreement that his delivery was very good in his 82-minute speech. His selection of human props to back up what he said were good choices. In a divided Congress, including radical Democratic women, all dressed in white, his remarks drew them to their feet on occasions to applaud. Even arch foe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stood and applauded several times.
The main theme of the talk was unity between the two parties and the American people. It was a pep talk to America.
Of course, it was political and the president on some issues expressed his partisan position and was critical of the Democrats at times. He didn’t hesitate to praise his administration and accomplishments. As is his style, he did stretch statistics a bit to make a point.
Some of his words were presidential. He called on Washington to reject “the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution.” He made a plea to Democrats to drop “ridiculous partisan investigations” into his administration and business interests. He said those actions could hamper a surging American economy, credit for which he gave to his administration.
He didn’t back away an inch from his determination to build a wall along America’s southern border. He didn’t say he would declare a national emergency to allow national security funds to be used to build it. He emphasized, as usual that a wall is necessary for national security.
He hit on proponents of socialism and said it would destroy the country. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the other radicals who are proposing socialistic programs didn’t like what he said on that issue and it was evident in their silence and in their faces.
The president made it clear that the time has come for this country to get out of the war-ravished countries of the Middle East. He said he plans to meet again with the leader of North Korea in Vietnam later this month. His support for veterans and first responders was met with more standing applause. He also voiced support for Israel.
He stated strong support for the pro-life movement and was critical of New York state for its late-term abortion measures. The radicals in government didn’t applaud those remarks.
His support for women in the workplace and in government was applauded by the women present who aren’t friendly toward him.
The president spoke about most of the major issues before Americans. It was a bit surprising to see the number of people in the House chamber who often rose to their feet and applauded him.
We believe the polls will reward him some as to his popularity with Americans because of his speech. Much of what he said made sense. At times, with his words, he was presidential.