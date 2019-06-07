Highway 47 between East Highway 94 and Highway D in Warren County is closed due to the flooding of the Missouri River.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is detouring traffic to Bluff Road or Highway D to Highway TT.
The Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River is still open.
According to MoDOT, traffic traveling from Washington to Marthasville should take Highway 47 to Highway 94, Highway 94 to Highway TT, Highway TT to Highway D, then remain on Highway D through Marthasville until reconnecting with Highway 47.
Traffic traveling from Warren County to Washington should follow that same detour in reverse order.