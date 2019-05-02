Flooding has closed Highway 94 in southern Warren County from Highway 47 in Marthasville to Highway U in Pinckney, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
A flash flood watch is in effect in Warren County until 7 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders are warning drivers that it is dangerous to cross flooded roadways.
According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, heavy rainfall of over 1 inch in the region over a short period of time on Thursday could cause flash flooding in smaller creeks and streams.
A flood warning is in effect along the Missouri River, with the river expected to crest at moderate flood stage on Friday. The National Weather Service warns that heavier-than-predicted rain could cause the river to rise higher than anticipated.