Anyone who consumed food or beverages from the Washington Bob Evans between Aug. 3-12 is urged to be vaccinated for hepatitis A.
A company spokesperson suggested customers who dined at the restaurant during that time frame be vaccinated by Aug. 17 to avoid risk of illness.
The restaurant issued a statement Tuesday afternoon stating that customers can call a dedicated phone line with questions or issues at 888-719-5061.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and guests and we are working closely with the Franklin County Health Department to ensure each of their safety and well-being,” the statement reads.
“Because the illness can be contagious for up to two weeks prior to the onset of symptoms, all Bob Evans employees at the restaurant will be vaccinated prior to their return to work and all new hires will be vaccinated moving forward. While it is uncommon for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, anyone who consumed food or drink at this Bob Evans restaurant during Aug. 3-12, 2019, is recommended to receive vaccination by Aug. 17 as further protection from becoming ill.”