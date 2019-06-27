To The Editor:
I am extremely troubled by the recent anti-woman, anti-abortion legislation passed by our Missouri legislators.
I am pro-life, as I assume most people are, but I value the life of the existing woman and her physical, mental and emotional health over the life of an unborn fetus. She is guaranteed by our Declaration of Independence the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. She needs to have choices for herself so she can pursue these rights, which include the right to choose how she will live her life.
What are some reasons she would choose to abort the fetus and therefor not bear a child? She might believe that having another child might prevent her from being the best parent to the children she already has. Pregnancy might be causing her severe health problems. She might be in an abusive relationship with her spouse or partner or have been sexually assaulted. She might want to lift herself out of poverty by finishing school, focusing on her work, or achieving other goals.
Deciding if or when to birth a baby is a very personal decision. Choosing to abort a fetus is probably the most agonizing decision a woman has to make. But she must be given the dignity to make that decision.
That decision is hers and hers alone to make because she is responsible for her body and her mental, physical and emotional health.