The Optimist Club of Washington and the Washington High School FFA still have a nice selection of fresh, high-quality Christmas trees.
The groups’ Christmas tree lot is one of the largest annual fundraisers.
The Optimists serve youth in the Washington area through many sponsorships, scholarships, service projects and volunteerism.
The FFA offers local high school students opportunities in agriculture and business agriculture — including Christmas tree farming and marketing.
The Christmas tree lot has a new location this year — on the parking lot of the Iron Spike Model Railroad Museum at the northeast corner of Highway 100 and High Street in Washington.
The lot is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The types of trees available include Scotch pine, Balsam fir and Fraser fir. The prices range from $7 to $10 per foot, depending on the variety of tree.
Volunteers from the Optimist Club and FFA will be available to help customers make their purchase.
This year on weekends, weather permitting, there also will be a Christmas Market adjacent to the Optimist Christmas tree lot. Local crafters and artisans will display Christmas merchandise that is available for purchase.
For more information, call Gary Winzenburger at 615-294-6092 or email gwwinzenburger@yahoo.com.
The Optimist Club of Washington is a group of community volunteers. The club supports community improvements, such as Optimist Park, provides local scholarships, and sponsors other local projects.