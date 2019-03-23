o The Editor:
I don’t talk about politics for a very good reason. I am not saying that I am for or against President Trump. This isn’t about his policies, but instead about character.
Webster defines bullying as, “a person who teases, º, threatens, or hurts others who are not as strong as he is.”
In our society, I hear about people taking their own lives because they were bullied. I think that bullying is beneath the dignity of being human. The bully is in effect saying that it is all right to be bullied also. This is not a productive trait and it goes against the evangelical teachings, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
President Trump uses Twitter and microphones to bully. This in not presidential. It shows the world how our society is allowing this bad behavior to exist.
I don’t care if the politicians in Washington, D.C., are Democrat or Republican, if they agree or not with President Trump’s policies or ideas, but they need to stand up and tell the president that being a bully is wrong. By not saying anything about him bullying is teaching our children that it’s OK to be a bully and shows a lot about a politician’s character also.