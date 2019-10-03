To The Editor:
I am surprised and disgusted to see the intense hatred shown by the Democrats toward our president and Republicans.
Where is your respect for the office of president?
I believe that we need to be very careful not to be overcome by hatred.
To hate is wrong, no matter what your reason.
We are told to pray for our leaders and also for our enemies.
I believe President Trump would not be in office if God had not put him there, and he will be there as long as God sees fit.
We need to seek the common good instead of constantly looking for ways to stir up trouble.
President Trump has done a lot of good since he has been in office. He’s not perfect, but neither are any of us.
Let’s all pray for the Lord’s blessings on America and all our leaders. Remember we are one nation under God, and He has the final word. No matter what we think or do, He rules.