Can you believe that by the time most surgical abortions take place a prenatal child has electrical activity in the brain and a beating heart?
Can you believe that full-term babies, who have survived the heinous act of abortion, are not provided with medical care, left to die or worse?
Can you believe that the United States has the highest abortion rate in the Western world and the third-highest abortion rate of all developed nations worldwide?
That 92 percent of abortions, in America, are purely elective, done on healthy women to end the life of healthy babies?
That less than one half of 1 percent of women report that their abortion was because they became pregnant because of rape? (Guttmacher Institute)
Why do I feel so compelled to write this letter? Perhaps my motivation has been sparked by smart and self-confident women like Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean who has been quoted as saying: “The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is mere tenacity.”
I am, by nature, nurture and experience, a proponent of authentic feminism who has always celebrated the successes of women. I have a deep respect and reverence for the qualities of past and current female role models. They are strong, courageous, determined, and self-sacrificing women.
Women of action, like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, who not only led the fight for the right of women to own property, to vote and to obtain an education, but also spoke out against abortion and for protection for women and children.
Persistent women like Sojourner Truth and Rosa Parks who stood up for what is right and selflessly refused to tolerate prejudice and discrimination.
Mother Teresa of Calcutta, whose order established centers for people who were blind, aged and disabled. She was a staunch defender of the human lives of those unborn or discarded.
These, and myriads of other women, encapsulate what it means, to me, to be a true feminist. As such, I can no longer remain silent, yet angry, about carte blanche abortion of full-term babies. Perhaps my anger is a prelude to the courage it took for me to write this letter.
I believe that it is wrong to kill innocent people, including babies who cannot defend themselves.