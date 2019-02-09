To The Editor:
Last week, the White House proposed legislation that would bring drug prices down for all Americans.
Currently, drug manufacturers pay fees to encourage health care providers to use their drugs instead of drugs that pay less in kickbacks. This means that your doctor may have to prescribe less effective drugs than they otherwise might, because certain health care providers get kickbacks (rebates) to cover some drugs instead of others that may be superior products.
Not only would such a bill save us all money, but it could result in patients getting more efficacious therapies to better treat their condition(s).
Unfortunately, the Democrats immediately came out against this legislation. One possible reason for this is because the pharmaceutical industry spends more money lobbying elected officials than any other industry, and so politicians are often hesitant to support any legislation that might cause these large corporations to discontinue making campaign contributions. In other words, these politicians are looking out for their own self interests, and not the interests of the people who elected them.
This is just one example of many, unfortunately. Until we stand up against corporate lobbying, many of our elected officials on both sides of the aisle will continue to serve corporate interests over the interests of voters. Those who believe that Democrats are fighting for people instead of corporations would be wise to consider these facts, and take a closer look at the voting records of their elected officials.