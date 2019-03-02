To The Editor:
Missouri lawmakers voted to eliminate auto safety inspections on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
I think it’s a bad idea, but eliminating the emissions inspection for Franklin County is an idea whose time has come.
Franklin County was included for emissions inspection because of commuters and shoppers going to St. Louis.
I think our representatives need to look again at the relationship between Franklin County and St. Louis, and notice how the economic landscape has changed in the last 20 years.
Big employers like Chrysler have shut down and some, like Monsanto, Hardee’s and Patriot Coal, have relocated their headquarters out of state.
Famous Barr is no longer in business and people buy from online retailers like Amazon, rather than go to a mall or “brick and mortar” stores like Sears.
Washington, Mo., now has a Target, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart Supercenter, and many new restaurants.