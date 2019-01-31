To The Editor:
As I write this letter I am in hopes that by the time goes to press the petty bickering currently going on at the highest levels of our national government will be over. (I highly doubt it, though.)
This letter is with regard to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi denying President Trump access to the House of Representatives to give the annual State of the Union Address.
I am not a constitutional attorney, however, the Constitution does say that “from time to time the president shall give to Congress information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” Article II, Section 3, Clause 1.
It does not say the State of the Union address must be given in the House of Representatives. It is my understanding the president must convene both houses of the government for the State of the Union address but it “does not” say it must be in the House of Representatives chambers.
With that being said, here is my proposal. I would suggest that President Trump give the annual State of the Union address at a neutral site like a convention center or a stadium somewhere in our country and open it to the public, like he does with one of his rallies.
The various representatives, senators, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries could choose to attend or not to attend. I think this is a viable solution. Perhaps this is being too simple and I know the critics will chew on this.
Just a thought.