To The Editor:
I wanted to add to The Missourian’s 2/9/2019 editorial “Third Party?” I emigrated from New York to Missouri in 2011 and love my new state and always vote, but something that I miss about New York is “Electoral Fusion,” which is available in eight states but not Missouri.
Electoral fusion is the ability to have the same person on the ballot as the candidate for any party, not just one party. When votes are tallied, it’s the total vote for the candidate across all parties that counts. In most states, like Missouri, when a candidate is on the ballot, that candidate can only be on the ballot once and for only one political party.
Unfortunately, the lack of electoral fusion (which was once common in America) is a deliberate method to prevent the establishment and growth of third parties.
For example, suppose Democratic candidate Jones and GOP candidate Smith are running for president. In New York, Smith is also the Conservative Party candidate. Suppose you are a Conservative Party member. In New York, you can vote for Smith on the Conservative Party line and are not “throwing away your vote” by voting for a third party, but instead letting the GOP know you are a Conservative Party member agreeing with the Conservative Party platform. However, in Missouri, the Conservative Party cannot have Smith on the ballot, so they have a token candidate Brown. You feel if you vote for Conservative Party candidate Brown in Missouri, then you are throwing away your vote, helping the Democrats, so you vote for GOP candidate Smith. You are forced to compromise — as did the third party by not being able to endorse in MO the candidate that they really wanted: Smith.
There are many good reasons for electoral fusion and if you support third parties, do more research on electoral fusion.
Ideally, it should be everywhere since it is people, and not parties, that hold elected office. It should be a violation of the First Amendment on multiple grounds for a state to ban electoral fusion, but, under Article I, Section 4, each state determines its own electoral processes so that likely won’t ever happen.
But, if we want to support third parties in Missouri, we should support electoral fusion in Missouri first and, to do that, we need to get our state Legislature to make that so. Let them know.