To The Editor:
The new bridge is open to traffic. The old bridge was imploded about a month ago. I would guess about 90 percent has been cut up and hauled away. There’s still some work to be done, but the project is getting close to completion.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 12, 2016. It was on that day that the Riverfront Trail from the bridge east to Kingsland Drive was closed to public use. This would allow the construction company to use the trail to transport materials and equipment. According to what I’ve read in this paper, the contractors would have to restore the trail to its former condition and would have nine months from the opening of the new bridge to do that. Since the new bridge opened Dec. 3, that would put the trail opening date to Aug. 3 of this year, almost three full years from the date it closed.
I have been using the Riverfront Trail at least weekly, if not daily, since the day it opened many years ago. I think it’s the best thing our city ever did. I have seen kids on tricycles and met folks in their 90s out there. It’s a great way to get some exercise, not to mention the calm, peaceful space it provides. The section that has been closed passes through a wooded area that I’ve always found very pleasing.
I wasn’t too happy when I found out we would have to sacrifice a large portion of the trail for that long, but I understood that the old bridge was in need of replacement. If that was what had to happen to get it done, so be it. Needless to say, I’ve been anticipating the reopening of the east section and getting excited as that date draws near.
I was disappointed when I read in the April 27-28 edition of this paper that the August reopening date was doubtful, and the city was now in negotiations with the contractors as to when the trail would open.
Being dismayed by this new information, I decided to go to the Washington City Council meeting May 6 to get some answers. What I was told was essentially this: The city would give the contractors more time to restore the trail if they, the contractors, would put down new pavement instead of just restoring it to the condition it was in before they started.
The city administrator said that may put the reopening to the end of the year. I countered that if they waited that long, that it could end up being far into 2020 before the trail could be ready because the cold temperatures would not allow for paving. He agreed that sometime in the spring of 2020 would be a fair guess.
I understand brand new pavement would be nice, but the east section has been closed for almost three years. Having no certain reopening date seems like a bad idea. I was on the east section the day before it closed, and it looked fine to me. The section from the riverfront park to the bridge looks great, and it has been exposed to almost three more years of wear and tear and weather than what the east section would have had when it was closed.
Maybe someone from the city staff should do a survey of the folks who actually use the trail and see what they think about this. I think we’ve waited long enough.