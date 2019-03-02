To The Editor:
I think the Washington Parks Department needs to take a look at the fees it charges for rental of the city auditorium.
The fact that the fee is higher for a nonprofit event versus a private event seems to be out of line.
Why should someone trying to do good for the benefit of others have to pay a higher price than someone having a personal event?
Marthasville Resident
Editor’s Note: The fees associated with a general nonprofit event are $200 whereas the fees for a private party are $400. The fees for a nonprofit fundraiser are $500. Aside from that, the parks department has begun reviewing its fees. They’re currently working on the athletic fees. Once those have been established, the department will move on to the next section of fees.