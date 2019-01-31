To The Editor:
The Jan. 23, 2019, edition of The Missourian includes a letter from Peter Maurice. In the letter, Mr. Maurice says that Donald Trump’s anti choice stance on abortion is “Blunt, inelegant, clear.” Mr. Maurice left out “inconsistent.”
On Oct. 24, 1999, Trump was on “Meet the Press.” In that interview, he stated unequivocally, “Well, look, I’m very pro-choice.”
Mr. Maurice may be ignorant of Donald Trump’s stance on abortion. He may be lying about Donald Trump’s stance on abortion. In either case, he is indubitably wrong about Donald Trump’s stance on abortion.
The Missourian should be ashamed of itself for printing misinformation.