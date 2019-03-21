To The Editor:
In 1969 newly elected board of education member Frank Wood Jr. handed a kindergarten diploma to his very excited son, Frank Wood III, who was among the first to attend kindergarten in the “old” South Point School.
In first grade, I attended the “new” South Point, passing the separate gym between the two buildings. Fast forward 25 years to my four daughters who also attended South Point. The building changed.
The “tin gym” from my day was now connected to a sprawling maze of halls and classrooms connecting three formerly separate buildings. Now, 50 years later, two of my great-nephews attend South Point, and the building is no longer able to safely accommodate the needs of the staff and students.
Proposition S is an opportunity for our community to continue the legacy of South Point by supporting a new, safe, state-of -the-art building for future generations.
Please vote yes on Prop S. Our teachers and children deserve a safe place to learn and grow. I am sincerely grateful for the Washington School District and its support of families through the years.
As a former leader in the district, I know firsthand the dedicated staff who deserve a safe, productive environment in working with our kids. Finally, as a grandparent, I am looking forward to having another generation prosper in outstanding facilities.
Thank you for your support of Prop S.
A proud Blue Jay,