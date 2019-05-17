To The Editor:
Isn’t it funny how the Missouri senators and reps want to change the people’s vote on Clean Missouri because we seem to have made the wrong choice, but when it comes down to raising the gas tax, the people voted no and the same people will abide by this vote.
Strange how the elected officials decide when the voters are wrong and when they are correct.
I thought they were sent to Jeff City to do the work of the people who elected them and not to change the way the people voted.
Editor’s Note: The letter was signed. The writer asked that his name not be published.