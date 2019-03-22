To The Editor:
You ask: “Is Missouri a backward state?” as if it sits in a protected bubble. That’s like asking “Is St. Louis a backward city?” as if it sits in a protected bubble.
Missouri is a failed state and St. Louis is a failed city because they remained motionless, powerless, without energy and without imagination as surrounding states and their cities rolled past us easily. The failure has been caused, proactive and easily identified.
Missouri and St. Louis refused to participate in the economic revitalizations catalyzed by the Reagan years. Not saying Reagan did it, but the recoveries while he was president. They went to massive public funding and public subsidizing of private enterprises, couple of massive tax incentives, tax forgiveness, tax exemptions — poison pills.
Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Arkansas, and their major cities,anticipated, adjusted, brought themselves back, most by 2000, others by 2010.
Missouri and St. Louis stood in place, or worse, worst across-the-state leadership in the country. The worst.
So, if Missouri is the most backward state, it was caused. If St. Louis is the most backward city, it was caused. To waste our central location and the resources we once had is caused-failure. Backward implies “accidental.”
The only response now in all halls of government is: Raise taxes.
How’s that working out?