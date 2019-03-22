To The Editor:
On Friday, March 29, Americans across the nation will observe National Vietnam War Veterans Day — a special time to pay tribute to the thousands of men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.
First observed in 2012, the date was officially declared an annual event with the signing of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. Wreath-laying ceremonies and commemorative events are held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and at veterans medical facilities and military cemeteries across the country.
At Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, we make it a special point to honor veterans for their service and sacrifice throughout the year. As hospice providers, we understand the unique emotional and spiritual challenges Veterans of war face, and that heartfelt recognition from fellow veterans, friends and loved ones can bring great comfort and meaning to their final days.
On this special day, we encourage our fellow Americans to join us in remembering and honoring those who served during the Vietnam War with the gratitude and respect that they deserve.