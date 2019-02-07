To The Editor:
Last year, the Missouri Legislature made great strides in the area of government labor reform.
Many employees, including teachers, now have added power to decide whether a union should represent them to their employer. Taxpayers now also have greater access to the details of those relationships, thanks to transparency and accountability provisions. That’s appropriate; after all, it’s your money involved.
Unfortunately, first responders — like police officers and firefighters — were not included in the law and do not yet enjoy the protections of last year’s reform. That should change. All government workers deserve a real say in who, if anyone, represents them, and the public deserves greater clarity about the terms of those relationships.