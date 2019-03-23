To The Editor:
Thank you for publishing my letter, “No Benefits to Socialism! None.”
If I may have a moment to address Eva Adams’ comments about my letter as she deserves to understand the truth I originally addressed.
One: All Socialist and Communist states are run by totalitarians. No matter if that was Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Castro, or Maduro. Socialism and communism require hard handed measures to implement Marxist ideology.
Two: The phrase “Das Party” was used to invoke sarcasm and to insult and demeans socialism. Das in German is simply translated into English to mean “The.” Das (The) Party.
Three: Communist Russia’s name was Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Take some time and read Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s book “Gulag Archipelago” and you will see communism at its worst.
Four: China is a Marxist government, not a Communist-Capitalist government. If China was a Communist-Capitalist country there would be private ownership of business. Further, China, North Korea, and the Russian Federation persecute most religious faiths with re-education camps, (prison).
Five: I went to the news source Eva Adams suggested and found it a typical left-wing propaganda tool, which quoted the new sugar-coated revisionist definition of socialism as a “Generous Welfare State.” So who is going to pay for all that free stuff. Everyone.
The Socialist utopian fairy tale lie has always promoted the same lie that socialism will result in a generous welfare state where everyone is equal. This dangerous lie will mesmerize you only to kill you. Ungodly ideologies like socialism and communism always target the bitter with a promise of a better life. In the long run, no one wins, and everyone will lose if socialism is allowed to be promoted. A perfect example is Venezuela. See what happens when you vote a socialist politician into office. You get present day Venezuela.
In closing, my comments may sound harsh, but remember that . . . a neurotic is a man who builds a castle in the air. A psychotic is a man who wants to live in it.
Socialism is just another castle in the air. You cannot live in it.