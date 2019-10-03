To The Editor:
A recent letter to the editor by a climate change denier left out one very real and critical factor that is truly shaping the rapid changes in climate — global population. About the time the Pilgrims were coming to the Americas, the global population is estimated to have been a half billion. Around 1800 the global population had doubled to 1 billion people and now only some 200 years after that, the global population has exploded to 7,713,456,100 people. One has to look no further for a cause for climate change/global warming.
With the arrival of the world population explosion and the creation of the industrial revolution, human existence drastically began changing all of the Earth’s natural systems. Pure logic should alert us that 7,713,456,100 humans are significantly impacting the natural balance of the Earth that existed on this planet for the millions of years before the human population explosion in the last 400 years. Our European ancestors had been dealing with the impact of population growth much longer than we have and they have been taking action to curb the environmental damage it is creating while the U.S. twiddles its thumbs.