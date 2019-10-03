To The Editor:
At what point do all these Republicans in office tell Trump enough is enough?
I always believed that our elected officials would put country over party; that is not the reality. They swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. Hollow words it seems.
After Trump is out of office, I believe he is going to be indicted along, with his business, family, and associates. He is going to spend the rest of his life in court defending himself and his actions and he will be exposed in court as the . . . he’s been all his life. History is going to judge Trump, his administration, his apologists and enablers harshly.
I believe in the presumption of innocence, but, I also believe that if it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck and acts like a duck, then it’s a duck. Republicans should realize that when it becomes politically and legally advantageous for him, he will throw you all under the bus. In fact, he already has.
Republicans, it’s time for you to fish or cut bait.